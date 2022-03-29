Hanna Watson aims to lead Holy Spirit after sensational freshman year

Holy Spirit High School girls lacrosse coach Kylie Primeau calls Hanna Watson an asset and a major part of the Spartans' attack.

After last season, there is no doubt about that.

Watson scored 87 goals and added 38 assists for 125 points as a freshman. The standout attacker led her team in all three categories and was a first-team Press All-Star. She led the Cape-Atlantic League in goals and was among the state's top goal scorers.

“Obviously, I have those nerves thinking I have to do that again,” Watson said about feeling some pressure to replicate that success. “But I’m just trying to stay calm and play how I play."

Holy Spirit will open its season at home against Our Lady of Mercy Academy at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Watson aims to scpre 100 goals, double her assists and lead her team to the state Non-Public B state title. The Spartans (8-9) made the semifinals last year. Watson is focused on winning more games and helping the program, which has more than doubled in numbers, improve.

Holy Spirit had 16 players last season, 36 this season. The Spartans have a junior varsity squad for the first time in program history, Primeau said. Watson said they "are building their foundation and showing everyone what they have" at Holy Spirit.

"I'm very confident," said Watson, 16, of Absecon. "Me and my teammates, we all have each other's back and will work together and complement each other to make us all look good on the field. I'm looking forward to that."

Watson scored three or more goals in all but three games last year, including at least eight goals twice. Watson's most in a single-game was nine, and she scored six in six other games. Primeau noted, with the addition of more players, there will be a lot who contribute, but she believes Watson will be just as big as a force in 2022.

Even though Watson is just a sophomore, she is already a leader on the team. Watson is very calm, and never lets pressure get to her, Primeau said. Those characteristics will help her on the attack.

"She can definitely command the attack up there and have them follow her," Primeau said. "She calls plays. Even having her poise and calmness on attack really kind of helps balance out the rest of the girls, and they can see that and feed off that, as well. I think we are going to see that again this year."

Several players already committed to play in college return, including seniors Leah Corkhill (Rowan), Maggie Cella and Sophie Sobocinski (both Cabrini) and junior Maddie Abbott (Radford). Last spring, Sobocinski was a second-team Press All-Star defender. Corkhill had 102 draw controls.

Sophomore Sienna Calhoun, a transfer from Atlantic City, Corkhill and Cella earned Press honorable mentions in 2021. Abbott, a junior, missed last season with a torn ACL. There was no season when she was a freshman due the COVID-19 pandemic. The team is looking forward to Abbott's high school debut.

Holy Spirit did not have a senior on the team last spring.

"I think we are going to have a better year than last year," said Watson, who is excited to play with her sister, senior Emma Watson, and the rest of seniors to "make it the best season it can be for them."

"We have everyone back. We gained more people than we lost. We have people back from injury. Many new freshmen, a few transfers. So, we all work together and will compete to win. I'm excited to see what we can do."

The Spartans pride themselves on doing things as a team, Watson and Primeau said. That is their motto, and if the Spartans do that all season, then good things will happen.

Primeau is excited about the growth of the program but also the growth of girls lacrosse across the area. She is starting a club team, the Atlantic County Wave, that will be for 2026 graduates and up. It will be for girls in the area to "have more opportunities and be closer to home" and, she hopes, continue to grow the sport.

For now, the growth at Holy Spirit is something that excites the coach.

"I am really excited to have more depth on the rosters," Primeau said. "It'll be awesome to see, and we can utilize more girls in different situations and have girls all over the field. I am really excited to see what we can do with more girls."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

