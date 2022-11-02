Hammonton's strong season comes to an end in S.J. Group III semifinals

HAMMONTON — The Cherry Hill West High School boys soccer team attacked early Wednesday and scored two goals in the first half.

That was enough to advance to the South Jersey Group III final.

Ryan McHugh and John Kelly Young each scored in the first half to lead the third-seeded Lions to a 3-1 victory over second-seeded Hammonton in the sectional semifinals.

The Lions (13-4-2), No. 8 in The Press Elite 11, will travel to top-seeded Shawnee in the championship Saturday. The Renegades, ranked third, defeated 12th-seeded Moorestown in penalty kicks in the other semifinal.

Cherry Hill West started the game strong and was on the attack for most of the first half, controlling time of possession. When the Blue Devils did have the ball, they could not generate much offense and the Lions’ defense regained possession quickly. The Lions outshout the Blue Devils 5-2 in the first half and led 2-0 at halftime.

Hammonton had more shots and opportunities in the second half.

“I think (Wednesday’s) game we tried our best,” said Blue Devils senior midfielder Carter Bailey, who assisted on Gavin West’s goal in the 78th minute.

“They are a quality team. ... Their defense played a really good game, and we couldn’t get a lot of quality shots on. It was definitely a little frustrating.”

The Blue Devils, No. 9 in The Elite 11, ended their season 13-7-3. Hammonton, which started 1-2-2 and went unbeaten in its next nine games, was the runner-up in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament.

“I think we had a good ride, “ Bailey said. “Beginning of the year, we ran into some bumps but we picked a couple really good teams off. It sucks to lose (Wednesday), but that was a real quality team.”

The senior midfielder finished the season with 15 goals and 12 assists.

“I think I had a pretty good year for myself,” said Bailey, 18, of Hammonton. “My goal was to pretty much double my stats from last year, so I tried everything I could do.”

Bailey’s offensive stats are pretty impressive. But the senior also made plays on defense. Even Wednesday, he was around the ball, creating turnovers or gaining possession on the defensive end. Bailey is arguably one of the best players on the field, Hammonton coach Steve Adirzone said.

“He played unbelievably well this year,” Adirzone said. “I mean, he played great last year as well. But, honestly, going through up and down our lineups and, as I mentioned, the quality of opponents we’ve seen all year (eight of their opponents made the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association Cup), he stands out.

“He absolutely stands out on that field as one of the best players I’ve seen on both sides of the field. I can put him in the top one, two or three. That’s how good Carter Bailey has been this year.”

On Wednesday, McHugh scored in the fifth minute to give Cherry Hill West a 1-0 lead. In the 39th minute, Kelly scored off a rebound to extend the lead to 2-0. That late goal was frustrating, Adirzone said.

Joseph Conte scored in the 60th minute to give the Lions a 3-0 lead. Cherry Hill West goalie Leo Orefice made five saves. Michael Darnell made seven for the Blue Devils.

“We were looking to get to halftime down 1-0, and that goal a minute or so left was tough to overcome,” Adirzone said. “Two goals against a team like this in 40 minutes is tough. We had chances to cut it to one, and I know with limited time, but we did have chances to cut that down to one goal.”

The team remained resilient and attacked hard in the closing minutes, which led to West’s goal. Three of Hammonton’s seven shots were in the final five minutes. Staying resilient has been a theme all season, Adirzone said.

“Coming in this season off a really successful season last year (finished 17-6 and made the CAL Tournament final and sectional semifinal), we had to relearn some things in terms of work ethic,” Adirzone said. “And it took us about four to five games and once those guys realized what it was going to take again to get to that point, we took off, and that was impressive.”