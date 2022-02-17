Hammonton's Emma Peretti scores 1,000th career point

Hammonton High School's Emma Peretti scored her 1,000th career point, but the Blue Devils lost Thursday to Absegami 45-34.

The junior scored the milestone bucket on a layup in the first quarter. She finished the game with 15 points and 12 rebounds, bringing her career scoring total to 1,014 points.

Reese Downey led the winning Braves (13-8) with 14 points, and Chi Chi Wochka added 12. Other Absegami scorers were Jacqueline Fortis (7), Julia Hartman (5), Gelasia Nurse (4), Jaidah Garrett (2) and Gianna Baldino (1).

Giada Palmieri scored seven and grabbed nine rebounds for Hammonton (11-8). Ava Divello had eight points and five rebounds, and Kiley Kozlowski scored four.

Vineland 37, ACIT 24: ACIT senior Grace Speer became the school's all-time leading scorer in the loss. She scored 18 points and broke the previous record of 1,235 points held by 2019 graduate Kayla Sykes, a junior on the Bloomfield College women's basketball team. Speer, who is committed to play at Florida Tech next season, finished the game with 1,236 points, coach Jackie Siscone said.

Veronica Rodriguez and Chayley Williams each scored three for the Red Hawks (9-12).

Vineland's (11-9) Samantha Jones scored a game-high 19 points. Other scorers were Skylar Fowlkes (6), Egypt Owens (2), Destiny Wallace (2), Madison Fowles (2) and Aliyah Williams (2).

Southern Regional 41, Cherry Hill East 9: Skylar Soltis led Southern (9-11) with 12 points, and Christin Caiazzo and Casey Collins each added seven. Other scorers were Sarah Lally (5), Lindsey Kelly (2), Summer Davis (2), Samantha Russell (2), Avery DiPietro (2) and Cuinn Deely (2). Cherry Hill East fell to 5-14.

Holmdel 66, Lacey Township 33: Alexandra Loucopoulos and Allison Cannon each scored 18 for Holmdel, and Erica Stolker scored 12.

Sarah Zimmerman led the Lions with 13 points. Maddie Bell scored 10, and Riley Mahan added six. Brooke Schmidt and Katie Patterson each scored two.

Late Wednesday

Egg Harbor Township 37, Ocean City 36: The score was tied 33-33 after regulation.

Amelia Zinckgraf led the Eagles (14-7) with 16 points. Kara Wilson scored eight, and Ava Kraybill added five. Lindsay Dodd, Kierstyn Zinckgraf, Lyla Brown and Averie Harding each scored two.

Avery Jackson led the Red Raiders (14-7) with 13 points. Other scorers were Marin Panico (7), Hannah Cappelleti (5), Maddy Monteleone (4), Ayanna Morton (4), Tori Vliet (2) and Madelyn Adamson (1).

Cedar Creek 39, Bridgeton 20: Jada Hill led the Pirates (9-12) with 13 points, and Emonie Taylor added nine. Other scorers were Ashley Nicolichia (7), Nyasia Hill (4), Lexi Sears (4) and Mia McColl (2).

Bridgeton's (8-11) Ry'Nayjah Sydnor scored seven, and Nijah Tanksley added five. Adelina Wilks, Diara McGriff, Theonna Carroll and Khaniyah Mills each scored two.

Lower Cape May Reg. 51, Pleasantville 23: Nadja Cherry led Pleasantville with 10 points, and Cassidy Tolbert had five points, seven rebounds and three steals. Other scorers were Khaliya Haraksin (2), Tierra Naylor (2), Janessa Prophete (2) and Kahliayah Lewis (1). Lewis also grabbed four rebounds. No other information was available.

Boys basketball

Late Wednesday

Millville 50, Bridgeton 32: Khalon Foster scored 13 to lead Millville (16-4). Jaden Merrill scored 11. Other scorers were Jabbar Barriento (6), Raquan Ford (6), Terrence Todd (2), Calem Bowman (2) and Doug Doughty (1).

Jabril Bowman scored nine, and Deshawn Mosley and Damon Jones each scored seven for Bridgeton (13-9). Other scorers were Walter Williams (4), Dallas Carper (3) and Zikwon Anderson (2).

Deptford 78, Wildwood 54: Josh Eli led Deptford (16-5) with 21 points, and Virgil Scruggs scored 20. Tyler Bramblett and Mikey Long each scored 10.

Wildwood's (14-9) Junior Hans led with 13, and Jordan Fusik added 11. Other scorers were Dom Troiano (9), Ernie Troiano (7), Lance Lillo (4), Josh Ballese (4), Hardley Buscham (4), and Ryan Troiano (2).

Gloucester 53, Oakcrest 45: Steven Light scored 20, and Liam Gorman had 14 to lead Gloucester (16-8).

Oakcrest's (4-15) Jack O'Brien scored 11. Ra'mar Neely-Wilson and Lyquon Garland each scored 10. Terrance Gandy and McCray Huggins each had six points, and Mickey Cuerquis added two.

Mainland Reg. 64, ACIT 42: Mainland improved to 12-10, and ACIT fell to 14-7. No other information was available.

