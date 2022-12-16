Hammonton's Carter Bailey is The Press Boys Soccer Player of the Year

Carter Bailey did not have the start to this season he wanted.

After the Hammonton High School boys soccer team started 1-2-2, Bailey was a little frustrated and decided to stay after practice one day, along with friend and goalie Mike Darnell, to put in extra work.

“We really didn’t come out strong, in my opinion,” Bailey said.

Bailey, who led the team in goals and assists last season, had not scored or had an assist in the first two games. That all started to change as the year unfolded and he again led his team in goals and points.

The senior midfielder scored 15 goals to go with 12 assists for 42 points. The Blue Devils operated through him, as he not only contributed offensively but dropped back and played defense when needed. The dynamic player was a threat in every game and was arguably one of the best players on the field.

Bailey is The Press Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

“Overall, I think we made a pretty good run,” said Bailey, who led Hammonton (13-7-3) to its second straight Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final and the South Jersey Group III semifinals.

“Throughout the season, we tried to organize different practices. I would contact guys, the younger dudes, to see if they would want to stay after or even come on Saturdays, if we didn’t have practices, to just put in extra work, get more touches and constantly improve our game.”

That is the type of leader Bailey is, Blue Devils coach Steve Adirzone said. The senior midfielder has an amazing work ethic and “works on his craft every day and has the complete package between his stamina, soccer skills and his physique,” the coach said.

Bailey is a two-year captain. He leads by example and doesn’t speak a lot, Adirzone said. But when he does speak, the rest of the team listens because “they know that he knows what he’s talking about,” Adirzone said.

“He was one of our key catalysts on the offensive side,” Adirzone said. “He was unbelievable. Huge goals in big games. Goals that mattered at crucial times. I never had to tell Carter to work back. He knew his role in the center of the field. I never had to take him off. His physical conditioning is better than I’ve ever seen before. Never seen the guy get tired.

“He is just able to dominate out there.”

Bailey had at least a goal or an assist against tough opponents like Egg Harbor Township, Vineland, Millville, Seneca, Middle Township, St. Augustine Prep, Oakcrest, Highland Regional, Clearview Regional and Cherry Hill West.

“With the ball on his foot, he is just so dynamic,” Adirzone said. “He can make a guy look silly. He can read a play very well and he can open up space for his teammates.”

The Blue Devils split their regular season meetings against the Hermits. The Blue Devils won 4-2 on Oct. 4, which was one of Bailey’s favorite memories this year. The other was scoring against the Hermits in the CAL Tournament finals, despite losing the game.

Overall, Bailey was happy with his senior season. The Hammonton resident hopes he left behind a positive legacy in the program, especially setting an example to the younger players with his work ethic and desire to improve.

“It definitely wasn’t the most ideal finish, losing in the finals then the (sectional) semifinals, but I think we gave everything we had,” said the 18-year-old. “We did everything we could have done. Maybe a couple small things that went wrong, but we played quality teams.

“It just was a great year. (It) was a really fun experience working with the coaches the past four years and the players. Just getting to know everyone. We had a good season. The guys bonded well. It was a fun season, overall.”

Bailey is talking to some schools right now, but has not made a decision yet as to where he will play. But he does want to play in college. Adirzone said Bailey will be missed.

“Carter has been one of the most special players I had as a coach, and I don’t know if we will ever match that whole package again,” Adirzone said. “We had great success with him, and I wish him well.”

Team of the Year

Many talented players graduated from St. Augustine’s 2021 team, but the Hermits (11-7-3) still had a great fall with their first Cape-Atlantic League Tournament title and a trip the the South Jersey Non-Public A quarterfinals.

The Hermits are the Team of the Year.

“It was a fantastic season,” coach Jake Heaton said. “I’m really pleased with the guys. From Day 1, this group had really good camaraderie. They were really together and bought-in to the values of St. Augustine Prep soccer. I didn’t have some of the superstars that we had the year before, but they definitely played for each other a lot more than some of the groups I’ve had in the past.”

Midfielders Justin Ceccanecchio and Ryan Wieand were incredible for the team, Heaton said. Both will return next year. Defender Sal Coppola and forward Alex Clark, who also made an impact, will return next season.

St. Augustine opened its season with a win over eventual state Group II champion Delran. The Hermits also split with Egg Harbor Township and Hammonton in the regular season and defeated the Eagles and Blue Devils in the CAL Tournament.

“We talk a lot about brotherhood, and these guys exemplified brotherhood,” Heaton said. “They really played for each other, the school and the program. It’s really cool to see.”

Coach of the Year

When Francesco Torino took over Cedar Creek this year, one of the first things he did was attempt to solidify the Pirates’ defense and building from the back.

He wanted his team to “play soccer the right way and not just playing kick and run,” the first-year coach said. Torino noted that starts from the back and not getting scored on, which the team had success with this year.

Cedar Creek had a program-record nine shutouts, including five scoreless ties that included Middle Township in the S.J. Group II first round, winning in penalty kicks.

Torino is The Coach of the Year.

Cedar Creek finished 6-9-5, but the record was not indicative of how the team played. The Pirates allowed 26 goals (1.3 goals per game) and played in many close games. Cedar Creek is also young and will return a lot, like junior defender Josh DiFilippo.

“We always try to defend as a team,” said Torino, who noted that a few games this season would have been different if they “got on the score sheet, but we were in every single game we played.”

“We are only just starting,” Torino continued. “We are a new program and not as established yet as other teams in the CAL, such as Ocean City or Mainland, but we are just trying to build our program. I am proud of our team. This was our first year together. I’m grateful to be chosen (Coach of the Year), but I did not expect it in my first year. I know there are many good coaches in the CAL, as well. I respect all of the coaches we verse.”