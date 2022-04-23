Hammonton wins twice to reach semifinals of its softball tournament

HAMMONTON — The Hammonton High School softball team relished the return of its annual tournament Saturday.

Two wins made the day even nicer.

The Blue Devils advanced to semifinals of the 39th annual Hammonton Blue Devils Invitational with a 3-1 win over Shawnee and a 7-3 defeat of GCIT. Senior pitcher April Lewandowski struck out nine against Shawnee and 11 against GCIT. Senior second baseman Krista Tzaferos hit a home run against Shawnee and a pair of RBI doubles against GCIT.

“It’s really cool to win the first two games and get to the Sunday (semifinals),” Lewandowski said, “because I know we haven’t done that in a awhile.”

Saturday was the first time since 2019 the Hammonton tournament has been held. The pandemic led to the cancellation of the entire spring sports season in 2020 and many multi-school events in 2021. This year, the tournament features seven teams ranked in The Press Elite 11: No. 1 Donovan Catholic, No. 2 Clayton, No. 3 Kingsway Regional, No. 4 Bordentown, No. 7 Cedar Creek, No. 9 Southern Regional and No. 11 Cherokee.

“There is a lot that goes into putting the tournament on,” Hammonton coach Eric Shulman said. “Once we’re able to show up and start playing the tournament, it really does run itself. It’s neat to see teams from all over the area.”

After the first-round win over Shawnee, Hammonton faced a GCIT team that had advanced to the quarterfinals with a come-from-behind 13-12 win over Southern.

Hammonton never trailed against GCIT. Ava Divello made it 1-0 with an RBI single in the bottom of the first. The Blue Devils added three more runs in the bottom of the second on Sophia Vento’s RBI single, Tzaferos’ RBI double and Lewandowski’s sacrifice fly. Hammonton also got strong offensive games from Divello, who finished with two RBIs, and Alexa Panagopoylos, who hit two doubles and scored two runs.

Lewandowski made sure the lead held up. She and Shulman talked about the way they wanted to pitch after Friday’s 6-3 loss to Mainland Regional.

“We had a very good conversation,” Shulman said. “Not necessarily about the approach we were taking, but how we were mixing somethings up. We’re now 100% on the same page. She knows what I want to do. I know what she wants to do, and if it’s different, we meet in the middle.”

No one currently connected with the Blue Devils could remember the last time they advanced to the tournament semifinals.

Hammonton will play Bordentown in a semifinal at noon Sunday. The championship game is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Hammonton (8-5) is the defending South Jersey Group III champion. The Blue Devils have played a tough schedule and have had an inconsistent season. They hope Saturday’s wins build momentum for the rest of the spring.

“If we’re focused, we’re going to play like we did last year,” Tzaferos said. “We have a good team, and we’re going to do whatever it takes to get to the finals again this year.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.