Hammonton wins team title at West Deptford Relays

The Hammonton High School girls track and field team won the team scoring in Division 3 at the West Deptford Relays on Saturday.

Hammonton won with 132 points, and Absegami was second with 80.

Danielle Drialo won the pole vault with a try of 7 feet, 6 inches. Brianna Gazzara won the long jump (14-10.5). Emma Peretti won the shot put (35-4) and the discus (118-5).

The Blue Devils got wins in the 4x800, 4x1,600 and distance medley relays. 

The winning 4x800 was run by Julianna Ruhf, Natalie Clauhs, Emma Longo and Kaylie Ranere in 11 minutes, 3.84 seconds. The 4x1,600 was comprised of Angelina Cortellessa, Longo, Hannah Salita and Ilema Sinon, who ran in 30:54.53. The distance medley relay was run by Clauhs, Sykes, Ruhf and Ranere in 13:53.85.

Absegami's Gelasia Nurse won the high jump in 4-8 and the triple jump (31-2.5). Ikechi Wokocha won the javelin (92-2).

In Division 4, Egg Harbor Township's Adeline Umphlett won the pole vault (8-0). Millville's Leah Ellis won the long jump (16-4.5).

The Thunderbolts finished second in team scoring with 72 points. Rancocas Valley Regional won with 108 points.

