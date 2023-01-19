Hammonton wins last 9 bouts, beats Mainland: Late Wednesday roundup

Wrestling, bowling
Wrestling
Hammonton 52, Mainland Reg. 15
106: Justin Flood H p. Michael Borini (1:20)
113: Shane Way H p. Andrew Siteman (4:38)
120: Logan Walters H p. Michael Gerace (3:35)
126: Gavin Morris H md. Cole Cayanan (8-0)
132: Luca Giagunto H p. Chris Mazur (3:40)
138: Frank Italiano H d. Nikko Carfagno (12-5)
144: Brett Stansbury H d. Yeshua Martinez (7-1)
150: Billy Marrero H p. Tyler Sheeler (5:28)
157: Michael Benedetto H by forfeit
165: Kevin Watson H p. Vincent Hoag (2:51)
175: Gary Williams M d. Edward Niedoba (11-4)
190: Aaron Thompson M d. Michael Ryan (3-1)
215: Paul Lombardo M d. Serhii Chuhui (3-1)
285: Dan DeFeo M p. Mark Hartley (1:45)
Match started at 165
Egg Harbor Twp. 40, Atlantic City 21
106: Stevie Hunt EHT by forfeit
113: Double forfeit
120: Peter Steed EHT p. Herminio Figueroa 1:40
126: Graham Schlemo p. Danile Cogen 2:50
132: Jadan Butler AC p. Cole Dungan 0:23
138: Abderrahmane El Majjati d. Matt Dugan 4-3
144: Vince Faldetta EHT by forfeit
150: Nick Faldetta EHT by forfeit
157: Double forfeit
165: Miguel Carranza AC by forfeit
175: Reed Orbach EHT md. Ronny Baldera 13-3
190: Danny Weather AC p. Jack Stets 1:37
215: Double forfeit
285: Aftab Reza AC p. Marco Florian 2:57
Match started at 144.
Absegami 49, Holy Spirit 27
106: Gavin Mensch H p. Liam Kisby (1:46)
113: Nick Gargione A by forfeit
120: Max Elton H p. Giovonni Elliott (0:32)
126: Alex Graffius H p. Andrew Sears (2:59)
132: Chase Calhoun H d. Matthew Sterling (5-2)
138: Christopher Eaton A p. Jack Morely (4:36)
144: Johnny Font A p. Andrew Migone (2:25)
150: Dave Sonnie A by forfeit
157: Julian Rivera A p. Avierre Crawley (1:15)
165: Brayden Wright A by forfeit
175: Kevin Guerrero A by forfeit
190: Sean Cowan A by forfeit
215: George Rhodes A d. Robert McDevitt (10-2)
285: Adrain Martinez-Ruiz tb. Rocco Simione (2-1)
Match started at 138
Vineland 72, St. Joseph 12
106: Josh Kinchen V by forfeit
113: Leland Cinkowski V by forfeit
120: Dominic Bosco V by forfeit
126: Jayden Cinkowski V by forfeit
132: Everett Cronk V by forfeit
138: Breon Badger V p. Douglas Farinaccio (1:03)
144: Colin Steiner SJ p. Daniel Canseco (2:37)
150: Xavier Lugo V by forfeit
157: Nicholas Melchiore SJ p. Noah Cruz (5:11)
165: Lionel Powell V p. David Goodwin (3:05)
175: Matt Torres V by forfeit
190: Josean Serrano Cruz V p. Gavin Steiner (0:35)
215: Giovanni Rivera V by forfeit
285: Donny Saint Jean V by forfeit
Match started at 157
Middle Twp. 66, Cedar Creek 9
106: Calvin Parke MT p. Luke Senn (0:20)
113: Masen Cruz CC p. Dontae Kelly (N/A)
120: Dante Jackson MT d. Antonio Cruz (11-7)
126: John Hagaman CC d. Connor Rowlands (8-2)
132: Owen Haas MT p. Anthony Gonzalez (2:12)
138: Donnie Nelson MT by forfeit
144: X`Zavier Swinton MT by forfeit
150: Adrien Laboy MT p. Clarence Mays (3:44)
157: Isaac White MT d. Ryan Parry (6-3)
165: Samuel Keppel MT by forfeit
175: Maximus Adelizzi MT by forfeit
190: Jacob Adams MT by forfeit
215: Kani Perry MT p. Jonathan Cox (5:03)
285: Maurice Matthews MT p. Daniel Bellamah (5:40)
Match started at 113
Lower Cape May Reg. 57, Millville 24
106: Eric Coombs L p. Alejandro Sandoval (0:50)
113: Caleb Rhoads M by forfeit
120: Joshua Roman M p. Ty Simmons (1:33)
126: Connor Barikian L p. Jacob Pintye (1:13)
132: Chase Hansen L p. Noah Love (0:31)
138: Daniel Byrne L d. Anthony Romero (8-5)
144: Allen Lemmon L p. Breedon Cobbs (2:29)
150: Reginald Booner M p. Dennis Serra (3:35)
157: Derron Azille L p. Ryan Tepper (1:21)
165: Jeffrey Flinchum L p. Trystan Brooks (2:36)
175: Logan Haggerty L p. Richard Brown (1:02)
190: Isiah Carr-Wing L p. Braden Catlett (1:17)
215: Ryan Rush L p. Jaden Jones (1:25)
285: Edison Andino M p. Benjamin Rue (1:50)
Match started at 106
No. 9. Lacey Twp. 64, Manasquan 2
106: Brendan Schuler L tf. Nico Princiotta (18-3, 4:24)
113: Aidan Flynn L p. Andrew Marcucci (2:22)
120: Nick Torre L d. Jeremy Villagra-Castro (10-3)
126: John Downs L tf. Greg Herrera (15-0, 4:17)
132: Aidan Ott L d. Torey Falkinburg (7-5)
138: Tyler French L p. Charles Hunt (4:26)
144: Kyle Leonard l d. Michael McNulty (7-2)
150: Matt Gauthier (LATO) over (MANA) (For.)
157: Kevian Kraemer M d. Aidan White (9-3)
165: Jayden Martins L p. Ryan Maddalone (0:44)
175: Casey Delvecchio L d. Brian Lee (6-5)
190: Luciano Ferranti L by forfeit
215: Matt Coon L p. Noah Mammeri (2:48)
285: Brody Sager L by forfeit
Note: Manasquan lost a point for unsportsmanlike conduct)
Match started at 106
Jackson Liberty 60, Barnegat 12
106: William Huchko J p. Blake Burkle (0:44)
113: Armani McCann J p. John Giblock (1:54)
120: Anthony Urso J p. Gregory Mamola (1:13)
126: Trey DeMeo B p. Joseph Lefurge (3:52)
132: Peter Abline J p. Gianni Marfia (3:29)
138: Joseph Krenkel B p. Irshod Nazurdinov (1:02)
144: Peter LaBianca J d. Miguel Sendecky (7-1)
150: Jordan Ayyash d. Anthony Ryan (10-4)
157: Matthew LaBianca J p. Rodney Hailey (2:29)
165: Maximus Bandelt J by forfeit
175: Kareem Fayed J p. Ryan O`Cone (2:51)
190: Jared Martin J by forfeit
215: Double forfeit
285: Bryan Hefter J by forfeit
Match started at 113
No. 1 Southern Reg. 67, Toms River South 3
106: Anthony Mason S by forfeit
113: Owen Beneciuk T d. Sam Pari (4-3)
120: Attila Vigilante S tf. Carson Cheong (15-0, 4:20)
126: David Ferrante S p. Cody Cox (0:20)
132: Conor Collins S tf. Ian Torres (16-0, 1:25)
138: Double forfeit
144: Hayden Hochstrasser S by forfeit
150: Matt Henrich S tf. Caden Langan (18-2, 3:13)
157: Nick Bennet S md. Philip Bentivegna (15-2)
165: Cole Velardi S p. Frankie Curci (1:44)
175: Mitch Bivona S p Josh Alvarado (0:45)
190: Collin French S by forfeit
215: Alexander Skipper S p. Chris Farrant (2:51)
285: Anthony Evangelista S p. Donovan Wilkinson (4:24)
Match started at 106
Holmdel 36, Pinelands Reg. 34
106: Wyatt Pharo P p. Rowen Blackmore (2:56)
113: Joseph Wainen P p. Ameer Taha (1:12)
120: Luke Podesta H p. Paul Renzulli (1:33)
126: Josiah Hart P md. William Greiner (11-0)
132: Mason Livio P by forfeit
138: Jake Greenberg P p. Shahood Khan (0:57)
144: Nick Sheridan P p. Airan Fernandez (2:45)
150: Asher Martinez H d. Peyton Simoncini (4-0)
157: Alexander Todisco H p. Erik Kobilnyk (0:52)
165: Jack Cleary H by forfeit
175: Alexander Reyes H d. Gavin Wagner (4-0)
190: Double forfeit
215: John Steele H by forfeit
285: Marc Dietz H p. Anthony Aguanno (5:13)
Match started at 138
Buena Reg. 61, Oakcrest 18
106: Dylan Fowler B p. Bruce Bellace (N/A)
113: Michael Pettit B by forfeit
120: Lucas Gellura B p. Ethan Scattone (4:00)
126: Braden Monroe O p. Robert Edwards (N/A)
132: Anthony Muzzarelli B p. David Trout-Carmen (N/A)
138: Charlie Muzzarelli B md. Owen Becker (15-5)
144: Joaquin Poventud O p. Logan Freeman (N/A)
150: Dom DiGiovachino B by forfeit
157: Cole Chinicchi B inj. William Markle
165: Louie Drogo B p. Andrew Estrada (N/A)
175: Allen Adkins B p. Andrew Smith (N/A)
190: Brian Passamante B p. Dylan McClain (N/A)
215: Caleb Dixon B d. Victor Irizarry (4-3)
285: Francisco Velazquez O p. Yandel Segarra (4:00)
Match started at 106
Boys bowling
Overbrook 3, ACIT 1: A: Dwayne Woodard (222, 575), Douglas Golden (203, 475). O: Luke Weaver (222, 552), Robert McCourt (186, 546).
Girls bowling
Overbrook 4, ACIT 0: A: Madyson Martin (150, 386), Lana Foo (152, 372). O: Jordan McCourt (198, 557), Kaylen Fean (163, 407).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.