 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hammonton wins last 9 bouts, beats Mainland: Late Wednesday roundup

  • 0
HS Live wrestling

The Hammonton High School wrestling team finished with six pins Wednesday en route to a 52-15 victory over Mainland Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division dual. 

Kevin Watson opened the match with a second-period pin in the 165-pound bout to give the Blue Devils a 6-0 lead.

The Mustangs (3-7) then won the next four bouts to take a 15-6 lead. Mainland's Gary Williams (175), Aaron Thompson (190) and Paul Lombardo (215) each won by decision. Dan DeFeo (285) pinned his opponent with seconds left in the first period.

Hammonton (5-6) then won the final nine bouts.

Justin Flood (106), Shane Way (113), Logan Walters (120), Luca Giagunto (132) and Billy Marrero (150) all had pins. Way gave the Blue Devils an 18-15 lead. Logan Walters (120) earned an 8-0 major decision, and Frank Italiano (138) and Brett Stansbury (144) each had decisions. 

People are also reading…

Girls basketball

South Jersey Invitational Basketball Tournament game

Cinnaminson 42, Hammonton 22: Rhochelle Johnson scored 12 for Cinnaminson (14-0). Emma Pfeiffer scored 11, and Katie Ambos added eight. Brooke Sztenderowicz scored seven.

Emma Peretti scored 13 to go with 10 rebounds, eight blocks and two steals for the Blue Devils (7-7). Giada Palmieri scored five to go with three rebounds and three blocks. Ava Divello grabbed six rebounds and had two blocks and two steals. Shamaya Simola had three rebounds, three steals, two points, two assists and two blocks. Kiley Kozlowski scored two.

Ice Hockey

Manasquan 8, Southern Reg. 2: Connor Kelly and Sam Iannella each scored twice for Manasquan (4-7-1). James Farinacci added two assists and a goal. The game was tied 2-2 after the first period. For the Rams (4-6), Aidan Ruiz and Ben Gautier scored. Thomas Giaccio had an assist.

Wrestling, bowling

Wrestling

Hammonton 52, Mainland Reg. 15

106: Justin Flood H p. Michael Borini (1:20)

113: Shane Way H p. Andrew Siteman (4:38)

120: Logan Walters H p. Michael Gerace (3:35)

126: Gavin Morris H md. Cole Cayanan (8-0)

132: Luca Giagunto H p. Chris Mazur (3:40)

138: Frank Italiano H d. Nikko Carfagno (12-5)

144: Brett Stansbury H d. Yeshua Martinez (7-1)

150: Billy Marrero H p. Tyler Sheeler (5:28)

157: Michael Benedetto H by forfeit

165: Kevin Watson H p. Vincent Hoag (2:51)

175: Gary Williams M d. Edward Niedoba (11-4)

190: Aaron Thompson M d. Michael Ryan (3-1)

215: Paul Lombardo M d. Serhii Chuhui (3-1)

285: Dan DeFeo M p. Mark Hartley (1:45)

Match started at 165

Egg Harbor Twp. 40, Atlantic City 21

106: Stevie Hunt EHT by forfeit

113: Double forfeit

120: Peter Steed EHT p. Herminio Figueroa 1:40

126: Graham Schlemo p. Danile Cogen 2:50

132: Jadan Butler AC p. Cole Dungan 0:23

138: Abderrahmane El Majjati d. Matt Dugan 4-3

144: Vince Faldetta EHT by forfeit

150: Nick Faldetta EHT by forfeit

157: Double forfeit

165: Miguel Carranza AC by forfeit

175: Reed Orbach EHT md. Ronny Baldera 13-3

190: Danny Weather AC p. Jack Stets 1:37

215: Double forfeit

285: Aftab Reza AC p. Marco Florian 2:57

Match started at 144.

Absegami 49, Holy Spirit 27

106: Gavin Mensch H p. Liam Kisby (1:46)

113: Nick Gargione A by forfeit

120: Max Elton H p. Giovonni Elliott (0:32)

126: Alex Graffius H p. Andrew Sears (2:59)

132: Chase Calhoun H d. Matthew Sterling (5-2)

138: Christopher Eaton A p. Jack Morely (4:36)

144: Johnny Font A p. Andrew Migone (2:25)

150: Dave Sonnie A by forfeit

157: Julian Rivera A p. Avierre Crawley (1:15)

165: Brayden Wright A by forfeit

175: Kevin Guerrero A by forfeit

190: Sean Cowan A by forfeit

215: George Rhodes A d. Robert McDevitt (10-2)

285: Adrain Martinez-Ruiz tb. Rocco Simione (2-1)

Match started at 138

Vineland 72, St. Joseph 12

106: Josh Kinchen V by forfeit 

113: Leland Cinkowski V by forfeit 

120: Dominic Bosco V by forfeit 

126: Jayden Cinkowski V by forfeit 

132: Everett Cronk V by forfeit 

138: Breon Badger V p. Douglas Farinaccio (1:03)

144: Colin Steiner SJ p. Daniel Canseco (2:37)

150: Xavier Lugo V by forfeit 

157: Nicholas Melchiore SJ p. Noah Cruz (5:11)

165: Lionel Powell V p. David Goodwin (3:05)

175: Matt Torres V by forfeit 

190: Josean Serrano Cruz V p. Gavin Steiner (0:35)

215: Giovanni Rivera V by forfeit 

285: Donny Saint Jean V by forfeit 

Match started at 157

Middle Twp. 66, Cedar Creek 9

106: Calvin Parke MT p. Luke Senn (0:20)

113: Masen Cruz CC p. Dontae Kelly (N/A)

120: Dante Jackson MT d. Antonio Cruz (11-7)

126: John Hagaman CC d. Connor Rowlands (8-2)

132: Owen Haas MT p. Anthony Gonzalez (2:12)

138: Donnie Nelson MT by forfeit

144: X`Zavier Swinton MT by forfeit

150: Adrien Laboy MT p. Clarence Mays (3:44)

157: Isaac White MT d. Ryan Parry (6-3)

165: Samuel Keppel MT by forfeit

175: Maximus Adelizzi MT by forfeit

190: Jacob Adams MT by forfeit

215: Kani Perry MT p. Jonathan Cox (5:03)

285: Maurice Matthews MT p. Daniel Bellamah (5:40)

Match started at 113

Lower Cape May Reg. 57, Millville 24

106: Eric Coombs L p. Alejandro Sandoval (0:50)

113: Caleb Rhoads M by forfeit

120: Joshua Roman M p. Ty Simmons (1:33)

126: Connor Barikian L p. Jacob Pintye (1:13)

132: Chase Hansen L p. Noah Love (0:31)

138: Daniel Byrne L d. Anthony Romero (8-5)

144: Allen Lemmon L p. Breedon Cobbs (2:29)

150: Reginald Booner M p. Dennis Serra (3:35)

157: Derron Azille L p. Ryan Tepper (1:21)

165: Jeffrey Flinchum L p. Trystan Brooks (2:36)

175: Logan Haggerty L p. Richard Brown (1:02)

190: Isiah Carr-Wing L p. Braden Catlett (1:17)

215: Ryan Rush L p. Jaden Jones (1:25)

285: Edison Andino M p. Benjamin Rue (1:50)

Match started at 106

No. 9. Lacey Twp. 64, Manasquan 2

106: Brendan Schuler L tf. Nico Princiotta (18-3, 4:24)

113: Aidan Flynn L p.  Andrew Marcucci (2:22)

120: Nick Torre L d.  Jeremy Villagra-Castro (10-3)

126: John Downs L tf. Greg Herrera (15-0, 4:17)

132: Aidan Ott L d. Torey Falkinburg (7-5)

138: Tyler French L p. Charles Hunt (4:26)

144: Kyle Leonard l d. Michael McNulty (7-2)

150: Matt Gauthier (LATO) over (MANA) (For.)

157: Kevian Kraemer M d. Aidan White (9-3)

165: Jayden Martins L p. Ryan Maddalone (0:44)

175: Casey Delvecchio L d. Brian Lee (6-5)

190: Luciano Ferranti L by forfeit

215: Matt Coon L p. Noah Mammeri (2:48)

285: Brody Sager L by forfeit

Note: Manasquan lost a point for unsportsmanlike conduct)

Match started at 106

Jackson Liberty 60, Barnegat 12

106: William Huchko J p. Blake Burkle (0:44)

113: Armani McCann J p. John Giblock (1:54)

120: Anthony Urso J p. Gregory Mamola (1:13)

126: Trey DeMeo B p. Joseph Lefurge (3:52)

132: Peter Abline J p. Gianni Marfia (3:29)

138: Joseph Krenkel B p. Irshod Nazurdinov (1:02)

144: Peter LaBianca J d. Miguel Sendecky (7-1)

150: Jordan Ayyash  d. Anthony Ryan (10-4) 

157: Matthew LaBianca J p. Rodney Hailey (2:29)

165: Maximus Bandelt J by forfeit 

175: Kareem Fayed J p. Ryan O`Cone (2:51)

190: Jared Martin J by forfeit

215: Double forfeit

285: Bryan Hefter J by forfeit

Match started at 113

No. 1 Southern Reg. 67, Toms River South 3

106: Anthony Mason S by forfeit 

113: Owen Beneciuk T d. Sam Pari (4-3)

120: Attila Vigilante S tf. Carson Cheong (15-0, 4:20)

126: David Ferrante S p. Cody Cox (0:20)

132: Conor Collins S tf. Ian Torres (16-0, 1:25)

138: Double forfeit

144: Hayden Hochstrasser S by forfeit

150: Matt Henrich S tf. Caden Langan (18-2, 3:13)

157: Nick Bennet S md. Philip Bentivegna (15-2)

165: Cole Velardi S p. Frankie Curci (1:44)

175: Mitch Bivona S p Josh Alvarado (0:45)

190: Collin French  S by forfeit 

215: Alexander Skipper S p. Chris Farrant (2:51)

285: Anthony Evangelista S p. Donovan Wilkinson (4:24)

Match started at 106

Holmdel 36, Pinelands Reg.  34

106: Wyatt Pharo P p. Rowen Blackmore (2:56)

113: Joseph Wainen P p. Ameer Taha (1:12)

120: Luke Podesta H p. Paul Renzulli (1:33)

126: Josiah Hart P md.  William Greiner (11-0)

132: Mason Livio P by forfeit

138: Jake Greenberg P p. Shahood Khan (0:57)

144: Nick Sheridan P p. Airan Fernandez (2:45)

150: Asher Martinez H d. Peyton Simoncini (4-0)

157: Alexander Todisco H p. Erik Kobilnyk (0:52)

165: Jack Cleary H by forfeit

175: Alexander Reyes H d. Gavin Wagner (4-0)

190: Double forfeit

215: John Steele H by forfeit 

285: Marc Dietz H p. Anthony Aguanno (5:13)

Match started at 138

Buena Reg. 61, Oakcrest 18

106: Dylan Fowler B p. Bruce Bellace (N/A)

113: Michael Pettit B by forfeit

120: Lucas Gellura B p. Ethan Scattone (4:00)

126: Braden Monroe O p. Robert Edwards (N/A)

132: Anthony Muzzarelli B p. David Trout-Carmen (N/A)

138: Charlie Muzzarelli B md. Owen Becker (15-5)

144: Joaquin Poventud O p. Logan Freeman (N/A)

150: Dom DiGiovachino B by forfeit 

157: Cole Chinicchi B inj. William Markle

165: Louie Drogo B p. Andrew Estrada (N/A)

175: Allen Adkins B p. Andrew Smith (N/A)

190: Brian Passamante B p. Dylan McClain (N/A)

215: Caleb Dixon B d. Victor Irizarry (4-3)

285: Francisco Velazquez O p. Yandel Segarra (4:00)

Match started at 106

Boys bowling

Overbrook 3, ACIT 1: A: Dwayne Woodard (222, 575), Douglas Golden (203, 475). O: Luke Weaver (222, 552), Robert McCourt (186, 546).

Girls bowling

Overbrook 4, ACIT 0: A: Madyson Martin (150, 386), Lana Foo (152, 372). O: Jordan McCourt (198, 557), Kaylen Fean (163, 407).

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News