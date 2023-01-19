Hammonton wins last 9 bouts, beats Mainland: Late Wednesday roundup

The Hammonton High School wrestling team finished with six pins Wednesday en route to a 52-15 victory over Mainland Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division dual.

Kevin Watson opened the match with a second-period pin in the 165-pound bout to give the Blue Devils a 6-0 lead.

The Mustangs (3-7) then won the next four bouts to take a 15-6 lead. Mainland's Gary Williams (175), Aaron Thompson (190) and Paul Lombardo (215) each won by decision. Dan DeFeo (285) pinned his opponent with seconds left in the first period.

Hammonton (5-6) then won the final nine bouts.

Justin Flood (106), Shane Way (113), Logan Walters (120), Luca Giagunto (132) and Billy Marrero (150) all had pins. Way gave the Blue Devils an 18-15 lead. Logan Walters (120) earned an 8-0 major decision, and Frank Italiano (138) and Brett Stansbury (144) each had decisions.

Girls basketball

South Jersey Invitational Basketball Tournament game

Cinnaminson 42, Hammonton 22: Rhochelle Johnson scored 12 for Cinnaminson (14-0). Emma Pfeiffer scored 11, and Katie Ambos added eight. Brooke Sztenderowicz scored seven.

Emma Peretti scored 13 to go with 10 rebounds, eight blocks and two steals for the Blue Devils (7-7). Giada Palmieri scored five to go with three rebounds and three blocks. Ava Divello grabbed six rebounds and had two blocks and two steals. Shamaya Simola had three rebounds, three steals, two points, two assists and two blocks. Kiley Kozlowski scored two.

Ice Hockey

Manasquan 8, Southern Reg. 2: Connor Kelly and Sam Iannella each scored twice for Manasquan (4-7-1). James Farinacci added two assists and a goal. The game was tied 2-2 after the first period. For the Rams (4-6), Aidan Ruiz and Ben Gautier scored. Thomas Giaccio had an assist.