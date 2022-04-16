Hammonton wins DIII title at West Deptford relays

The Hammonton High School girls track and field team impressed at the West Deptford Relays on Saturday, winning multiple events, finishing either second or third in many others and taking home a team title.

The Blue Devils’ Emma Peretti and teammate Sofia Purvis won the Division III shot put relay. Peretti had a toss of 35-4.20 meters, and Purvis’ toss was 28-11. The two combined to win the event.

Peretti, who was named the Thrower of the Meet, also won the discus (118-5).

Hammonton won the D-III team title with 132 points. Absegami was second with 80, Timber Creek third with 52. Millville was second in team points in the Division IV with 72. Rancocas Valley won with 108. Egg Harbor Township was fourth (68).

West Deptford won the D-II title with 112 points. Sterling (104) and Oakcrest (44) were second and third, respectively. Middle Township finished fourth with 38.

Audubon won the D-I title with 102.

Hammonton’s Brianna Gazzara won the long jump (14-10.50). Natalie Clauhs, Amina Sykes, Julianna Ruhf and Kaylie Ranere won the 4,000 medley relay in 13 minutes, 53.85 seconds. Ruhf, Natalie Clauhs, Longo and Ranere placed first in the 800 relay (11 minutes, 3.84 seconds).

Teammates Angelina Cortellessa, Longo, Hannah Salita and Ilema Sinon won the 1,600 relay (30:54.53).

The Braves’ Ikechi Wokocha and Gelasia Nurse won the javelin (92-2) and triple jump (31-2.50), respectively. Wokocha combined with Adrianna Fodera in the javelin relay (173-9). Nurse and Quayara Hall won the high jump, combining for 9-0.

In the pole vault relay, Izzy Mazuca and Maya Scannell combined for (14-0) to win the event for Absegami. Hammonton’s Danielle Drialo was first overall (7-6).

Egg Harbor Township’s Adeline Umphlett and Taylor Rooney placed first in the Division IV pole vault relay, combining for 16-0. Millville’s Leah Ellis paced first overall in the long jump with a leap of 16-4.50 and combined with Aniyah Bennett (15-9.75) to win the relay.

Pleasantville’s Mariah Gwyn, Jaysiah Aponte and Haniiyah Britt won the DII three-person 400 hurdles in 4:24.99.

Fast Times RelaysACIT senior Tey’ana Ames won the girls discus, javelin and shot put at the Fast Times Relays at Cherokee High School. In the discus, her winning toss was 105-10. Ames’ tosses of 91-7 and 39-0 were enough to win the javelin and shot put, respectively.

Southern Regional’s Jaiden Brown finished first in the boys shot put (54-9). Teammate Fabian Gonzalez placed first in the discus (174-9).

Egg Harbor Township’s Chris Griffin won the javelin (152-5). EHT’s DJ Germann won the boys 200 dash (22.13) Hammonton’s Connor Wright won the long jump (22-0).

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

