Isaac Fishman finished with 16 assists, seven kills, seven service points, five aces and five digs to lead the Hammonton High School boys volleyball team to a 2-1 victory over Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic League natch Tuesday.
The Blue Devils (3-3) won by set scores of 24-26, 30-28, 25-22.
Hector Feliciano added seven digs, five kills and five service points for Hammonton. Sebastian Pangia had eight kills and five service points. Will Domenico had six digs.
The Falcons fell to 1-2.
Lacey Twp. 2, Barnegat 0: The Lions (4-3) won by set scores of 26-24, 25-17. David Alvarez led with 12 assists and nine service points for Lacey. Sam Barney added five kills, four digs and four service points. Brayden Jiminez had 10 service points, eight digs and three aces.
Jack Buscaglia had 11 assists for Barnegat (2-5). Anthony Ryan added seven digs. Mazen Silieman had five kills. Nick Block had five service points and four kills.
Pinelands Reg. 2, Donovan Catholic 0: The Wildcats (6-1) won by set scores of 25-10, 25-8. Dan Brunke led with 16 assist. Matt Davis added eight kills, Brogan Duelly had five. Ryan McCorry had five digs and three assists.
