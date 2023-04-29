Isaac Fishman finished with 17 assists, four kills, four service points and three blocks to lead the Hammonton High School boys volleyball team to a 2-0 victory over TritonRegional in a Cape-Atlantic League match Friday.
The Blue Devils (5-6) won by set scores of 25-20, 25-14.
Sebastian Pangia added seven kills, seven service points and four blocks. Brandon Chainey had seven kills, and Joe Tierno added five. Will Domenico had four digs, and Dan Capella added two.
Triton fell to 1-9.
Girls lacrosse
Kingsway Reg. 24, Egg Harbor Twp. 3: Phoebe O'Rourke scored eight goals for the Dragons (6-4).
Ally Phalines scored six and added two assists.
For the Eagles (1-8), Taylor Lear, Angelina Petracci and Skyler Wood each scored. Jessie Chishko added five ground balls and had an assist. Maddie Stester had four ground balls, and Lear and Petracci each had three draw controls. Suhayla Johnson-Ramirez made 13 saves.
