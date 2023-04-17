The Hammonton High School boys tennis team scored its first victory of the season, beating host Buena Regional 4-1 on Monday.
Three of the five matches went to three sets.
Michael Brown rallied to win for the Blue Devils (1-4) in first singles, and Stanley Smith won in second singles. Hammonton swept two competitive doubles matches.
Singles: Michael Brown H d. Jake Harris 2-6, 6-2, 6-0; Stanley Smith H d. Dominic Longona 6-2, 6-1; Stephen Pepper BR d. Tyler Puccio 3-6, 6-3, 6-1
Doubles: Steven Zeng and David Donnelly H d. Matthew Lillia and Joshua Sharpe 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; Chase Osborne and Eric Drach H d. Gabe Ridolfo and Nick Sanchez Orrego 7-5, 6-3
Records: Hammonton 1-4; Buena 1-1
Mainland Regional 5, Atlantic City 0
Singles: Alex Wise d. Antonio Strafella 6-3, 6-4; Chris Guillen d. Jeronimo Ruiz 6-3, 6-2; Saketh Agava, Mainland, def. Fardin Uddoullah 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Tristan Miller and Ben Rosenberg d. Reed Burns and Asif Siddiquei 6-0, 6-0; Kussh Patel and Liam Angelo, Mainland, def. Mahir Shahriar and Nakib Jalal 6-1, 6-1
Records: Mainland 5-1; A.C. 0-3
Ocean City 5, Millville 0
Singles: Charles DiCicco d. Matthew Sooy 6-0, 6-1; Chris Ganter d. Russell Corson 6-1, 6-2; Sawyer Lomax d. Paul Azari 7-5, 7-6 (7-2)
Doubles: Pat Lonergan and Jackson Barnes d. Parker Swift and Shaun McCarthy 6-1, 6-0; Tracy Steingard and Colin Bowman d. Ethan Dalgleish and John Abdill 6-2, 6-0
Records: Millville 3-1; Ocean City 5-1
Pinelands Regional 4, Point Pleasant Borough 1
Singles: Ashish Gainder PR d. Teofil Rapach 6-4, 6-1; Aiden Falduto PR d. Jackson Kuster 6-1, 6-2; Ty Kline PR d. Jared Drewes 6-2, 6-2
Doubles: Brett Leschinski and Chase Norling PPB d. Lucas Goodwin and Kai Santa Cruz 6-1, 6-1; Daniel Eberlin and Ian Cahill PR d. Jared Elliott and Max Dyba 6-4, 6-2
Records: PPB 3-1; Pinelands 5-1
Pitman 5, Wildwood 0
Singles: Maddox Marker d. Giorgio Palesano 6-0, 6-0; Cole Kelly d. Justin Damian 6-0, 6-0; Chase Rollins d. Dennis Rodriquez 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Aiden Hausmann and Max Pappalardo d. Bryan Damian and Christhoper Garcia 6-0, 6-1; Matthew Bauman and Charlie Duffield, Pitman, def. Luis Perez and Yahir Reyes 6-0, 6-0
Records: Wildwood 0-2; Pitman 6-0
