Hammonton tops Bridgeton for first win of season
Hammonton tops Bridgeton for first win of season

The Hammonton High School girls tennis team on Wednesday beat Bridgeton 5-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League West matchup in Bridgeton.

The Blue Devils improved to 1-1. Emily Walters, Tzaferos Krista and Ava Rodio each won in their respective singles matches. The team of Grace DeRosa and Mia Bullaro won in first doubles, and second doubles was won by Yashvi Patel and Natalie Sole.

Bridgeton fell to 0-2.

Salem 5,

Wildwood 0

At Salem

Singles— Aaliyah Holden d. Laila Rios 7-5, 6-1; Chloe Hess d. Shayna Carter 7-5, 6-2; Bria Lewis d. Emeli Matias 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles— S (Lorren Richards-Monesha Owens) d. W (Faith Hurst-Laura Palaicios) 6-3, 6-3; S (Kaitlyn May-Xantha Cronrath) d. W (Karla Romero-Charlotte Kilian) 6-0, 6-0.

Records— S 1-1, W 0-1.

Toms River South 4,

Southern Reg. 1

At Southern Reg.

Singles— Gabby Bates S d. Becca Grunin 6-4, 6-2; Emma Grunin T d. Ella Brown 6-2, 7-6 (7-4); Janelle Blaszka T d. Cristina Ciborowski 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles— T (Abbie Gresek-Rylee Hussey) d. S (Erica Scheinberg-Tiffany Ortner) 6-2, 2-6, 6-1; T (Julia Edens-Arianna Rios) d. S (Kellie Cochran-Kaitlin Gonsalves) 7-5, 6-0.

Records— T 1-0, S 0-1.

Egg Harbor Twp. 5,

Pleasantville 0

At Egg Harbor Twp.

Singles— Samantha Phung d. Diana St. Martin 6-0, 6-0; Jamie Theophall d. Keanni Dupont 6-0, 6-0; Ema Cadacio d. Ah’lajzlah Gainer 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles— E (Lauren Theophall-Tiffany Tran) d. P (Ke’Najia Jamison-Yaret Toscano) 6-0, 6-0; E (Payton Colbert-Emma Lynch) d. P (Helen Robledo-Julia Ramirez) 6-0, 6-0.

Records— E 2-0, P 0-1.

Absegami 4,

Holy Spirit 1

At Absegami

Singles— Lorena Saavendra H d. Olivia Hughes 6-6, 6-3; Simone Graziano A d. Cassidy Ross 6-3, 6-2; Cassandra DeStefano A d. Macey Valtri 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles— A (Hadia Muhammedsani-Sarina Pollino) d. H (Danielle Curay-Lauren Tate) 6-0, 6-1; A (Deesha Chokshi-Neha Pandeya) d. H (Bridget Dougherty-Madeline Price) 6-0, 6-1.

Records— A 1-1, H 0-2.

Ocean City 4,

Atlantic City 1

At Atlantic City

Singles— Juliette Loftus A d. Charis Holmes 6-3, 7-5; Emily Tumelty O d. Mayla Burns 4-6, 6-1, 6-3; Alexis Allegretto O d. Serena Su 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles— O (Ciera Howard-Noelle Graham) d. A (Hanna Frebowitz-Stella Smith) 6-4, 6-0; O (Paige Brown-Zoe Bourgeois) d. A (Rosie Miltenberger-Cecelia Marota) 6-3, 6-1.

Records— O 2-0, A 0-1.

Donovan Catholic 5,

Pinelands Reg. 0

At Pinelands Reg.

Singles— Emma Conroy d. Angie Papa 6-1, 6-1; Ava Cahill d. Emilia Savich 6-0, 6-0; Kylie Shuflat d. Holly Meyer 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles— D (Hannah Braverman-Nicole Tarabocchia) d. P (Molly Sanborn-Quigley-Caitlyn Rodriguez) 6-4, 6-2; D (Katie Polo-Sloane Nelson) d. P (Courtney Burns-Kaitlyn Edwards) 6-2, 6-2.

Records— D 1-0, P 0-1.

From Monday

Vineland 4,

Our Lady of Mercy Academy 1

At Vineland

Singles—Gianina Speranza V d. Grace Hamburg 6-3, 2-6, 6-4; Lilly Fisher V d. Jessica Haddad 6-3, 6-4; Julia Holmes V d. Annalise Visalli 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles—Zeel Patel-Jaida Cortes V d. Hannah Hargrave-Ava Vallece 6-0, 6-0; Bella Martinez-Danielle Villare OLMA d Urvi Patel-Jasmine Cortes 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-4).

Records—OLMA 0-1; Vineland 1-0.

Girls soccer

The Atlantic Christian High School girls soccer team beat Pilgrim 5-1 in a nonconference home game Tuesday.

Atlantic Christian improved to 4-0.

Chloe Vogel and Eden Wilson each scored twice for Atlantic Christian. Paige Noble added a goal and an assist, and Shelby Einwechter made 12 saves.

For Pilgrim, Elaina Smith scored and Dayna Steinman made 20 saves.

