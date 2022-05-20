Hammonton softball stays in the groove and downs Mainland

HAMMONTON — The Hammonton High School softball team is back to being itself.

April Lewandowski struck out nine and allowed just four hits as the top-seeded Blue Devils beat ninth-seeded Mainland Regional 3-1 in a South Jersey Group III quarterfinal Friday afternoon. Hammonton, the defending champion, will host fourth-seeded Delsea Regional in the semifinals Tuesday.

“We’ve got a good groove going now,” said Ava Divello, who went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored to spark the Hammonton offense. “We were amped up and ready to play. We wanted this win, and we got it.”

The Blue Devils (17-7) have won nine of their last 10 games. Hammonton started the season 6-5, including a 6-3 regular-season loss to Mainland on April 22.

The Blue Devils admitted they felt pressure early in the season to live up to last year’s success.

“We needed to be ourselves again,” Divello said. “We had such a high standard from last year. We were trying to play to that standard, but we just needed to be ourselves.”

One of the games that turned Hammonton’s season around the was the loss to Mainland.

“When we played Mainland the first time, they definitely outplayed us,” Hammonton coach Eric Shulman said. “But we also shot ourselves in the foot. We made a bunch of errors and had bad at-bats. On the bus ride home, we just talked about making sure we’re focused because we’re going to get every team’s best shot. Things are finally starting to click for us.”

For Friday’s game, Hammonton wore special orange jerseys with blue lettering and numbers and the words “Fight like Frankie.”

Frankie, the 8-year-old grandson of Hammonton assistant coach Frank LaSasso, is battling T-cell lymphoblastic leukemia.

Hammonton was supposed to host a softball/baseball doubleheader against Ocean City to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer Friday night. The softball game had to be postponed because of the playoff contest.

“It means so much (to wear the jerseys) because we love Coach Frank,” Lewandowski said. “We support him like he supports us. He didn’t know we were going to wear the jerseys. We surprised him.”

Lewandowski started and finished strong Friday.

She struck out five of the first six hitters she faced. The senior struck out the first two hitters in the seventh and final inning. She said her drop curve was her most effective pitch.

“I knew I needed to focus today,” Lewandowski said. “Last time we played Mainland, we were all over the place as far as pitches go. (On Friday), I was just focusing on location, location and who I was facing.”

Divello’s RBI single gave the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Gracie Ravenkamp and Riley Lancaster added RBI singles in the bottom of the fourth. Divello led off that inning with a double. Hammonton then benefitted from an obstruction call on a groundball to the shortstop that gave the Blue Devils runners at first and third with nobody out.

Delsea advanced to the semifinals with an 8-2 win over No. 12 seed Seneca on Friday. The Blue Devils appear to be peaking at the right time. Delsea (19-5), however, is also a team on the rise with 11 wins in its last 12 games.

