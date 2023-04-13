The Hammonton High School softball team scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Thursday on the way to a 5-4 victory over Millville in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.
Alexa Panagopoylos singled and scored two for the Blue Devils (2-2). Riley Lancaster went 3 for 4 with a run.
Ava Livingston and Ava Divello each went 2 for 4. Jadyn Barker had a run and an RBI, and Abby Baines scored once. Gracie Ravenkamp pitched a complete game and allowed nine hits.
Kendall Mazur went 3 for 4 with a run for Millville (3-4). Isabella Musey went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI. Novalee Bybel and Kendall Sooy each had an RBI. Jaslene Negron struck out three in 6 1/3 innings.
Lower Cape May Reg. 7, Cumberland Reg. 6: Kyra Ridgway doubled, drove in two runs and scored once for the Caper Tigers (2-4). Kaylei DeLeon went 4 for 4 with three runs. Jenna Ziemba added a run and an RBI. Rebecca Baldwin struck out six in five innings.
The Colts (0-4) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning but came up short. Alicea Seitzinger went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and one run for Cumberland. Kennedy Grim and Katelyn Edminster each scored twice. Kolbie Wilson pitched a complete game and struck out four.
