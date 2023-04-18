Ava Divello was 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs to lead the Hammonton Hugh School softball team to an 8-6 victory over Ocean City in a Fight Like Frankie Classic game Monday.

Alexa Panagopoylos added two doubles and two RBIs for the Blue Devils (3-4). Sophia Vento had two runs. Jadyn Barker tripled and had two RBIs. Gracie Ravenkamp pitched a complete game and struck out four.

Brooke Douglas had with four hits and two RBIs for the Red Raiders (2-5). MacKenzee Segich went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Jessica Mooney went 3 for 4 with an RBI.

No. 11 St. Joseph 3, Mainland Reg. 2: Ava Fisher homered for the Wildcats (6-2), who are No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Fisher also pitched a complete game, allowed one hit and struck out 10Isabella Ramos scored once. For the Mustangs (0-2), Bella D'Agostino struck out six and allowed three hits in six innings. D'Agostino and Rayna Molina each scored, and Joslyn Adams had an RBI.

Atlantic City 5, Middle Twp. 4: Rosie Miltenberger went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs for Atlantic City (1-1). Yeannelly Sosa pitched a complete game and struck out 12. Sosa also scored and had an RBI. Maria Conroy went 2 for 3 with a run.

Gabby Cruz struck out 11 in three innings in relief for the Panthers (4-3). She did not allow a ru after the Vikings scored all their runs in the first two innings. Juliet Thompson went 2 for 4 with an RBI for Middle.

Absegami 9, Oakcrest 6: Madison Band went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs for the Braves (3-2). Penny Burke had an RBI and scored. Victoria Smith pitched a complete game and struck out 11 to earn the win.

Madison Pell and Danessa Allmond each scored two for Oakcrest (3-1).

Lower Cape May Reg. 17, Bridgeton 0: Jenna Ziemba struck out none and did not allow a hit for the Caper Tigers (3-4). Ziemba also doubled and scored two. Hailey Elwell went 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs. Isabella Arbelo Miranda added two RBIs and two runs. Renata Riesenberg had two runs and an RBI.

Bridgeton fell to 0-5.

Buena Reg. 11, Wildwood Catholic 0: Isabella Bates went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI for the Chiefs (2-4), who snapped a three-game losing skid. Camryn Johnson scored three. Jamirah Roberts had an RBI. Anna Sheridan stuck out four and only allowed two hits.

Julia Wallace and Camryn Glowacka each had a hit for Wildwood Catholic (1-2).

Timber Creek 9, Cumberland Reg. 4: Katelyn Edminster went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run for the Colts (0-5). Kennedy Grim went 2 for 3 with a run. For Timber Creek (2-5), Rebecca Dougherty went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run. Emily Dwyer went 4 for 5 with two RBIs and a run.