The Hammonton High School softball team rallied to score four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and beat visiting Kingsway Regional 6-4 Tuesday in a non-league game.
Hammonton's Gracie Ravenkamp pitched a complete game and allowed eight hits to earn the win. Alexa Panagopoylos went 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs for the Blue Devils (7-10). Ava Divello went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Lauren Potter was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI. Sophia Vento went 2 for 4 with a run.
Maya MacAdams scored twice for Kingsway (12-6). Hannah Weismer homered and had two RBIs.
Atlantic City 13, Absegami 11: The host Vikings (3-10) scored nine runs in the first three innings, and two each in the fifth and sixth innings.
Rosie Miltenberger was 2 for 4 with a triple and scored three runs. Kendra Levine went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Jojo Mejia was 3-4 with a double, a run and two RBIs. Mia Marota went 2 for 3 with a run and two RBIs. Yeannelly Sosa added a triple, and Kayla Barrie doubled.
For Absegami (9-8), Alyssa Bailey was 3 for 3 with a triple, a double, three runs and four RBIs. Sarah Czeslaw went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three runs, and Olivia Mazuca was 3 for 4 with two runs. Madison Band tripled.
Oakcrest 20, Bridgeton 4: Winning pitcher Skyler Sukovich gave up one hit in four innings, with two walks and no strikeouts.
Sukovich went 1 for 2 with a double and a run. Arianna Massey was 1 for 2 with two runs and an RBI. The host Falcons (8-6) had only two hits but capitalized on 14 walks. Trinity Brown scored four runs, and Megan Lowe, Mia Priestly and Michaela Hearn each scored three.
Bridgeton (0-12) scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Ocean City 7, Mainland 4: Jessica Mooney pitched a complete game with 17 strikeouts and gave up five hits.
Mooney and Sydney Catto each homered for the Red Raiders (14-7). Catto went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Mooney had two RBIs. Anna McCabe went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run. Brooke Douglas, MacKenzee Segich, Annabelle Shumski and Taylor Robinson each scored once.
Mainland fell to 3-8.
