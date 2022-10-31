Hammonton shuts out Clearview Regional in sectional quarterfinal: Roundup

Marco Schiano and Declan Lamon scored and Michael Darnell made eight saves for the shutout as second-seeded Hammonton High School defeated visiting Clearview Regional 2-0 in a South Jersey Group III boys soccer quarterfinal game Monday.
Carter West and Gavin Bailey each got an assist for the Blue Devils (13-6-3). Hammonton, ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11, will host third-seeded Cherry Hill West in a semifinal game Wednesday.
Clearview, the No. 7 seed, fell to 8-8-3.
Cherry Hill West 2, Lacey Township 0: Peter Graffeo and Ryan Audino each scored for host Cherry Hill West (12-4-2), the eighth-ranked team in the Elite 11 and the No. 3 seed in the playoff bracket.
Leo Orefice had five saves for the shutout. Lacey, the 11th seed, fell to 7-10-2.
S.J. Group I quarterfinals
Penns Grove 2, Buena Reg. 1: Angel Marquez and Connor Hernandez scored for third-seeded Penns Grove (14-3-1).
Jaden DelValle scored for Buena, the No. 11 seed, with an assist from Anthony Satero.
Geoff Blasberg stopped nine shots for the Chiefs (9-6-2).
S.J. Group IV quarterfinal
Rancocas Valley Reg. 1, Southern Reg. 0: Jack Orendac scored the game’s only goal in the first half for host RV (15-3-1), the No. 1 seed, and Donovan Wallace assisted. Brady Bartletta recorded the shutout with 17 saves. Ryan Schweigart made seven saves for ninth-seeded Southern (9-6).
FIELD HOCKEY
S.J. Group I first round
Collingswood 8, Lower Cape May Regional 0: Peyton Ryan scored three goals and had one assist for the host and top-seeded Panthers (16-3), who are ranked No. 3 in the Elite 11. Rory Bernardo added two goals. Chloe Wright made one save for the shutout. The Caper Tigers, the No. 16 seed, dropped to 3-8-3.
S.J. Group II first round
Cinnaminson 5, Cumberland Reg. 1: Gina Moreno scored three goals to lead the hosts.
Cinnaminson improved to 14-2-1.
Jackie Villalpando scored a fourth-quarter goal for the Colts (7-10).
