Jamison McNally struck out three and allowed five hits in six scoreless innings to lead the Hammonton High School baseball team to a 5-0 victory over Camden Catholic in a nonconference game Monday.

Jaiden Franchetti pitched an inning in relief to help secure the win.

Drew Haines went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for the Blue Devils (11-10). Eric Barts doubled twice and scored twice. Drew Fields went 2 for 3 with a double and scored. Matt McAleer doubled and scored.

Liam Lyons struck out three and allowed seven hits in six innings for Camden Catholic (5-11).

Clearview Reg. 6, Millville 3: Sergio Droz, Wayne Hill and Connor Lacy each singled and scored for Millville (10-9), which got all of its runs in the fourth inning.

Lacy struck out two in 4 1/3 innings. For Clearview (8-10), Noah Danza went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored. Chris Wolf pitched a complete game and struck out two.

Atlantic Christian 15, Gloucester Christian 3: Adam Schlundt struck out eight and allowed just two hits in four innings to earn the win.

He also went 2 for 2 with a walk. Charlie Costello went 3 for 4, and Malachi Vasquez went 2 for 3, including a double. The Cougars are 4-3 against Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference opponents.

Cape May Tech 6, Wildwood 0: Nick Boehm struck out 12 and allowed five hits in a complete cape for the Hawks (8-7).

Connor Mulligan went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and scored. James Murray went 2 for 3, including a double, and scored twice. Shelton Marsden singled and drove in two runs. Tanner Oliva went 2 for 3, including a double.

Jake Craig struck out four in six innings for Wildwood (11-7). Broc Denke went 2 for 2. Joey Mormile, Harley Buscham and Brian Cunniff each singled.

Boys lacrosse

No. 10 Barnegat 16, Middle Twp. 0: Keegan Dunn scored five and had two assists for the Bengals (12-4).

Luke Tortorici added five assists and two goals. Seth Freiwald, Jakob Jason and Bailey Carroll each scored twice and had an assist. Robert Sawicki scored two, and Jason Mchale added one. Jamison Prince, Michael Dugan and Stephen Griffin each had one assist. Antonio Frusco won 12 of 17 faceoffs. Lucas Holland made six saves for the Bengals.

Middle fell to 7-8.

Lower Cape May Reg. 12, Woodstown 3: Macky Bonner scored four and had two assists for the Caper Tigers (14-1).

Taj Turner added four assists and three goals. Brandon Loper scored twice and had an assist. Zac Castellano and Gavin Hill each scored once. Dennis Serra added an assists. Quinten Hagan made five saves.

Laitton Roberts scored twice for Woodstown (4-7).

Softball

Lower Cape May Reg. 16, Bridgeton 3: Rebecca Baldwin struck out six in five innings to earn the win.

Kyra Ridgway went 2 for 2, scored two runs and drove in three for the Caper Tigers (10-9). Renata Riesenberg went 3 for 4, including a double, drove in three runs and scored three. Hailey Elwell went 3 for 4 and scored three runs. Kaylei DeLeon wen 4 for 5, including a double, with two RBIs and a run. Rebecca Baldwin went 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs.

Ayianna Ridgeway scored twice for Bridgeton (0-15).

Middle Twp. 16, Cape May Tech 0: The Panthers' Gabby Cruz and Brynn Brophy combined for a no-hitter.

Cruz struck out six, Brophy four. Nemeth doubled, scored two runs and knocked in two for Middle (10-10). Armani Mejia added two RBIs and two runs. Isabella D'Alonzo went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run. Sydnie Hunter had two RBIs and a run.

Johanna Longstreet struck out one for Cape May Tech (3-12).

Atlantic Christian 12, Gloucester Christian 5: The Cougars (9-1) scored four in the first inning.

Ava Nixon pitched a complete game and struck out five to earn the win. She also hit a three-run homer and finished 2 for 4. Evangelina Kim had three doubles and two RBIs. Taylor Sutton went 3 for 4 with a double.

Pinelands Reg. 13, Jackson Liberty 5: The Wildcats' Elianna Meola struck out 11 and allowed six hits in a complete game.

Hannah Theuret went 2 for 5 with three runs and two RBIs for Pinelands (10-7). Kiera Kielb wemt 3 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs. Elianna Meola went 4 for 5 with two doubles, four RBIs and a run. Kaydence Arleth had three doubles, a run and an RBI.

Jules Georgiano went 3 for 4 with two doubles and a run for Jackson Liberty (1-16).

Williamstown 17, Atlantic City 8: Yeannelly Sosa went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs.

She also struck out six in 4 1/3 innings. Maria Conroy singled and scored twice. Jojo Mejia singled and knocked in two runs. Rosie Miltenberger went 2 for 5 with a run. Cecelia Marata scored one run and drove in one.

For Williamstown (6-15), Jessica Gramley doubled twice to go with four RBIs and two runs. Samantha LaPorta went 3 for 5 with a double, triple, three RBIs and three runs.