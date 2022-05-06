Hammonton scores 2 in the 8th, edges Millville: Late Thursday roundup

The Hammonton High School baseball team scored two runs in the eighth inning to beat Millville 4-2 Millville in a Cape-Atlantic League game Thursday.

Lukas Guerrier pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run on six hits with four strikeouts for the Blue Devils (8-8).

Derek Adamucci doubled and had two RBIs. Andrew Ryker, Matt McAleer, Gavin West and Andrew Fields each scored once. West also doubled.

Hammonton outhit Millville 12-6. The Blue Devils scored twice in the first inning, but the Thunderbolts (7-8) scored one in each the fourth and fifth to force extra innings.

Pleasantville 8, Bridgeton 2: Reylin Reyes hit his first career home run for the Greyhounds (6-5). Luis Parra-Bautista doubled and had four RBIs. Joe Gutierrez doubled, scored three and drove in two. Anthony Vasquez scored two and doubled twice. Christofer Maldonado struck out five in three innings. Giovanni Rosado pitched three innings and struck out two.

Javier Reyes and Armando Bravo Velasco scored for Bridgeton (3-11), which had three hits. Luis Rivera had an RBI. Camaron Dunkle struck out 13 in six innings.

Ocean City 9, Middle Twp. 0: Duke McCarron homered and drove in three for the Red Raiders (10-5). Shawn Repetti had two RBIs and scored one. Dylan Oliver pitched a complete game and allowed just three hits. Noah Herrington and Dante Edwardi each scored twice.

Michael Adelizzi doubled for the Panthers (5-12). Ryan Gallagher singled twice. Tyler McDevitt struck out four in 2 1/3 innings. Ben Harris pitched 4 1/3 innings and struck out three.

Cumberland Reg. 11, ACIT 1: Connor Bonham allowed a run on two hits and five walks, striking out eight in five innings for the Colts (7-10). Bonham also went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs. Ethan D’Agostino struck out two in an inning in relief. Cole Samuels was 3 for 4 with a run and two RBIs, and Cooper Levick had a double and three RBIs. For ACIT (5-9), Wilfredo Lugo went 2 for 2.

Pennsville 15, Wildwood 1: Joey Mormile drove in Jake Craig in the fifth inning for the Warriors (5-6). Ernie Troiano singled twice. For Pennsville (11-4), Dane Thomas went 3 for 4 with three runs and an RBI. Jacob Grant doubled an had four RBIs.

Softball

No. 11 Hammonton 15, ACIT 0: Jadyn Barker went 3 for 3 with a triple, an RBI and a run for the Blue Devils (14-6), who are ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11. Gracie Ravenkamp tripled, scored two and drove in two. Alexa Panagopoylos went 3 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs. Victoria Esau drove in three. April Lewandowski pitched five innings with eight strikeouts. Hammonton scored nine in the first inning.

Samantha Passalaqua singled twice for the Red Hawks (6-8). Maura Furst struck out five in four innings.

Buena Reg. 12, Middle Twp. 1: Emily D'Ottavio struck out six in five innings. Kendal Bryant had five RBIs and scored two. Madison Hand had three hits and three runs. Laylah Collins went 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs. Adrianna Cortes, Jessica Perella, Camryn Johnson and Isabella Bates each scored. The Panthers fell to 6-11.

Southern Reg. 4, Toms River South 1: Kylie Roberts tripled and scored two runs for the Rams (13-4). Sarah Lally had three hits and two runs. Claire Gosse doubled and had three RBIs. Gosse also pitched a complete game and struck out three. Leah Morrin had an RBI.

Janelle Blaszka pitched a complete game and struck out 10 for Toms River South (13-7).

Pinelands Reg. 8, Barnegat 2: Elianna Meola pitched a complete game and struck out six for Pinelands (7-9). Jesse Cheney went 3 for 4 with a double two runs and an RBI. Natalie Rey tripled and scored a run. Hannah Theuret scored twice. Elianna Meola singled twice, scored once and added an RBI. Arianna Loftus had two hits, a run and an RBI.

The Bengals fell to 7-8.

Wildwood 11, Pitman 0: Ava Troiano went 3 for 3 with a homer, triple, five RBIs and three runs for the Warriors (2-6). Sinaia Hills had two hits and two RBIs. Kaydence Oakley and Emily Little each scored two runs. Charlotte Kilian threw five no-hit innings and struck out six. Wildwood scored nine in the fourth inning. Pitman fell to 4-10.

Lacey Twp. 6, Jackson Liberty 1: Sarah Zimmerman went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs for host Lacey (10-6). Rylan Leary added a hit, a run and an RBI, and Carly Voskanyan had two RBIs. Jackson Liberty dropped to 1-13.

