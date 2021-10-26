 Skip to main content
Hammonton named top seed in S.J. Group III playoffs that start next week
101721-pac-spt-calsoccer2

On October 16 2021, at Boyd's field in Cape May Court House, Middle Township High School plays Hammonton boys soccer for the CAL tournament semifinals.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

Pairings for the high school boys soccer sectional tournaments were released Tuesday.

Games are scheduled to start next week, but dates and times were not announced. 

Hammonton (14-5) earned the top seed in the South Jersey Group III tournament. The Blue Devils will host 16th-seed Mainland in the first round. Lacey Township (15-1-1), the No. 3 seed, will host 14th-seeded Seneca. 

Egg Harbor Township (11-6) was named the No. 4 seed in S.J. Group IV. The Eagles, ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11 and the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament champions, will host 13th-seeded Eastern Regional.

St. Augustine Prep (13-3-1) is the No. 4 seed in S.J. Non-Public A and gets a first-round bye. The Hermits, ranked No. 9 in the Elite 11, will host St. Joseph (Metuchen) in the quarterfinals. 

Here are the other first-round matchups with local teams: 

S.J. Group I

(12) Buena at (5) Woodstown

S.J. Group II

(13) Lower Cape May at (4) Haddonfield

(11) Manchester Twp. at (6) Middle Twp.

(10) Oakcrest at (7) Cedar Creek

(15) Pleasantville at (2) Sterling

S.J. Group III

(16) Mainland at (1) Hammonton

(12) Cumberland at (5) Delsea Reg.

(14) Seneca at (3) Lacey Twp.

(10) Cherry Hill West at (7) Ocean City

(15) Absegami at (2) Pinelands Reg.

S.J. Group IV

(13) Eastern Reg. at (4) Egg Harbor Twp.

(14) Vineland at (3) Washington Twp.

(11) Cherokee at (6) Millville

(15) Bridgeton at (2) Kingsway Reg.

S.J. Non-Public Group A

(5) St. Joseph (Metuchen) at (4) St. Augustine

S.J. Non-Public Group B

(10) Wildwood Catholic at (7) St. Rose

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

