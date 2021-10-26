Hammonton named top seed in S.J. Group III playoffs that start next week

Pairings for the high school boys soccer sectional tournaments were released Tuesday.

Games are scheduled to start next week, but dates and times were not announced.

Hammonton (14-5) earned the top seed in the South Jersey Group III tournament. The Blue Devils will host 16th-seed Mainland in the first round. Lacey Township (15-1-1), the No. 3 seed, will host 14th-seeded Seneca.

Egg Harbor Township (11-6) was named the No. 4 seed in S.J. Group IV. The Eagles, ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11 and the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament champions, will host 13th-seeded Eastern Regional.

St. Augustine Prep (13-3-1) is the No. 4 seed in S.J. Non-Public A and gets a first-round bye. The Hermits, ranked No. 9 in the Elite 11, will host St. Joseph (Metuchen) in the quarterfinals.

Here are the other first-round matchups with local teams:

S.J. Group I

(12) Buena at (5) Woodstown

S.J. Group II

(13) Lower Cape May at (4) Haddonfield

(11) Manchester Twp. at (6) Middle Twp.