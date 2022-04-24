Hammonton, Millville softball teams fall in Blue Devils Invitational semis

HAMMONTON — Eric Shulman described the Hammonton High School softball team's weekend with one word Sunday.

“Successful,” the Blue Devils coach said.

The same can be said for Millville.

Both the Thunderbolts and Blue Devils lost to state powers in the semifinals of the 39th annual Hammonton Blue Devils Invitational on Sunday.

Donovan Catholic, ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, beat Millville 12-0. Bordentown, ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, beat Hammonton 7-3.

Donovan Catholic (13-0) went on to beat Bordentown (13-1) 5-1 in the title game Sunday afternoon.

The 16-team, single-elimination Hammonton Invitational is always one of the highlights of the high school softball season. In addition to Donovan Catholic and Bordentown, the tournament featured five other teams ranked in the Elite 11.

Surviving the tournament’s first day and reaching the semifinals is no small feat.

Donovan Catholic won the tournament and beat Millville with its relentless offense and the pitching of junior Julia Apostolakos.

Apostolakos and freshman Christina Ginex both hit three-run home runs in the win over Millville.

Donovan Catholic has allowed just five runs all season. The Griffins allowed just one run in their four Hammonton Tournament wins.

Apostolakos struck out 13 in the title game win over Bordentown.

Millville’s four-game winning streak ended with Sunday's loss. The Thunderbolts (7-5) are ranked No. 10 in the Elite 11.

“They can't hang their heads,” Millville coach Brooke Ewan-Dixon said of the Thunderbolts. “We just lost to the best pitcher we’ll see in who knows how long. The fact is we made some (defensive) plays that they didn’t expect us to make. They went out there, gave it their all and tried their best.”

Millville hopes to build on the success of this weekend. Sophomore Brooke Joslin went a combined 5 for 8 in Saturday's tournament wins over Cedar Creek and Delsea Regional.

“We’re coming together as a team,” Ewan-Dixon said. “They’re picking each other up. They’ve been super complimentary to each other. They’re in the right positions. They’re cheering the whole time.

"We had a rough start. We have a lot of young kids. We’re plugging along and starting to find our niche.”

In the other semifinal, sophomore catcher Kaci Benton hit a solo home run and a grand slam to propel Bordentown (13-1). Riley Lancaster hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh for Hammonton (8-6).

The Blue Devils, like Millville, hope their efforts this weekend lead to better days ahead. Hammonton is the defending South Jersey Group III champion.

“There’s no moral victories, but you look back and one of the themes that we’ve preached as a staff is that we have to be more consistent,” Shulman said. “We lost a couple of games (this season) that have gotten away from us. We played good defense (Saturday), and even today for the most part we played clean.”

