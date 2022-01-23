 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hammonton linebacker AJ Ryker commits to D-I Stetson
0 Comments

Hammonton linebacker AJ Ryker commits to D-I Stetson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
091121-pac-spt-hamfb for B4

Hammonton senior linebacker AJ Ryker applies pressure to Mainland Regional quarterback Marlon Leslie during their Sept. 9 game. Ryker, despite missing part of this season with a broken bone in his leg, was a second-team Press All-Star.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

Growing up, AJ Ryker watched older brothers Jonathan and Sean get to play football together at Hammonton High School.

Ryker, who is four years younger than middle brother Sean, didn't think he'd ever get to share the field with him. This fall, during practices, the two may finally come into contact.

AJ Ryker, who enjoyed a standout career at running back and linebacker for the Blue Devils, announced Wednesday his commitment to play for Stetson University, an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision team in DeLand, Florida. Sean Ryker wrapped up his redshirt sophomore season there in the fall and will be on the roster next season.

"I think it's going to be fun," said AJ, 18, who will play on the defensive side of the ball. Sean is a running back. I get to hit him at practice all the time. He gets to score the touchdowns, and I get to stop people."

Sean's influence played a huge role in AJ committing to Stetson. The program has seen AJ around since he was in eighth grade, Sean's senior year at Hammonton in 2017-18. 

"I feel like some kids, when they go on visits, they don't really connect with the team," Ryker said. "They don't meet the players and everything. My first visit, I went down there to talk to all the coaches. I saw the locker room, went to hang out with my brother, and he was with the whole team. I met them and hung out. Most kids don't get to do that."

Ryker is coming off a senior season that was shortened due to injury. He broke his fibula, the smaller of the two lower leg bones, in the third game of the season against Mainland Regional.

"Doctors were telling me, you're not going back. You're done. I said, 'OK, just watch.' I went back two weeks later and had the cast off my leg. They said they've never seen a bone heal this fast," Ryker said, who returned to finish the season.

Ryker rushed for 436 yards on 72 carries with six touchdowns for the Blue Devils, who went 5-6 and lost to Shawnee in the first round of the Central Jersey Group IV playoffs. He made 18 tackles and was a second-team Press All-Star.

"Pound for pound, he is one of the hardest working and toughest kids coming through Hammonton," coach Jim Raso said. "He gave everything he had on every single play, whether in practice or in a game."

When Ryker was a sophomore, he played a key part in Hammonton winning the C.J. Group IV championship. Ryker made some big plays during that season in 2019, even blocking a punt in the 28-12 win over Jackson Memorial in the title game.

"He's got a feel for the game, and that goes a long way," said Raso, who named Ryker a captain last season. "Add that in with his work ethic. There's a kid at practice who works as hard as he can and always translates it to the game."

Stetson, led by ninth-year coach Brian Young, went 4-7 last season. The Hatters play in the Pioneer Football League.

Stetson offered Ryker a partial academic scholarship. Ryker was looking at D-I Coastal Carolina, D-II Seton Hill and D-III Alvernia. Seton Hill and Alvernia also gave him offers.

Stetson linebackers coach Jonathan Johnson wants Ryker to play linebacker or safety.

"It's been a lifetime dream ever since I started playing football," Ryker said of playing at the D-I level. "It was, I feel, the biggest accomplishment I've ever made."

+1 
A.J. Ryker

Ryker

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News