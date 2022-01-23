Hammonton linebacker AJ Ryker commits to D-I Stetson

Growing up, AJ Ryker watched older brothers Jonathan and Sean get to play football together at Hammonton High School.

Ryker, who is four years younger than middle brother Sean, didn't think he'd ever get to share the field with him. This fall, during practices, the two may finally come into contact.

AJ Ryker, who enjoyed a standout career at running back and linebacker for the Blue Devils, announced Wednesday his commitment to play for Stetson University, an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision team in DeLand, Florida. Sean Ryker wrapped up his redshirt sophomore season there in the fall and will be on the roster next season.

"I think it's going to be fun," said AJ, 18, who will play on the defensive side of the ball. Sean is a running back. I get to hit him at practice all the time. He gets to score the touchdowns, and I get to stop people."

Sean's influence played a huge role in AJ committing to Stetson. The program has seen AJ around since he was in eighth grade, Sean's senior year at Hammonton in 2017-18.