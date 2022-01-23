Hammonton linebacker AJ Ryker commits to D-I Stetson

Growing up, AJ Ryker watched older brothers Jonathan and Sean get to play football together at Hammonton High School.
Ryker, who is four years younger than middle brother Sean, didn't think he'd ever get to share the field with him. This fall, during practices, the two may finally come into contact.
AJ Ryker, who enjoyed a standout career at running back and linebacker for the Blue Devils, announced Wednesday his commitment to play for Stetson University, an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision team in DeLand, Florida. Sean Ryker wrapped up his redshirt sophomore season there in the fall and will be on the roster next season.
"I think it's going to be fun," said AJ, 18, who will play on the defensive side of the ball. Sean is a running back. I get to hit him at practice all the time. He gets to score the touchdowns, and I get to stop people."
Sean's influence played a huge role in AJ committing to Stetson. The program has seen AJ around since he was in eighth grade, Sean's senior year at Hammonton in 2017-18.
"I feel like some kids, when they go on visits, they don't really connect with the team," Ryker said. "They don't meet the players and everything. My first visit, I went down there to talk to all the coaches. I saw the locker room, went to hang out with my brother, and he was with the whole team. I met them and hung out. Most kids don't get to do that."
Ryker is coming off a senior season that was shortened due to injury. He broke his fibula, the smaller of the two lower leg bones, in the third game of the season against Mainland Regional.
"Doctors were telling me, you're not going back. You're done. I said, 'OK, just watch.' I went back two weeks later and had the cast off my leg. They said they've never seen a bone heal this fast," Ryker said, who returned to finish the season.
Ryker rushed for 436 yards on 72 carries with six touchdowns for the Blue Devils, who went 5-6 and lost to Shawnee in the first round of the Central Jersey Group IV playoffs. He made 18 tackles and was a second-team Press All-Star.
"Pound for pound, he is one of the hardest working and toughest kids coming through Hammonton," coach Jim Raso said. "He gave everything he had on every single play, whether in practice or in a game."
When Ryker was a sophomore, he played a key part in Hammonton winning the C.J. Group IV championship. Ryker made some big plays during that season in 2019, even blocking a punt in the 28-12 win over Jackson Memorial in the title game.
"He's got a feel for the game, and that goes a long way," said Raso, who named Ryker a captain last season. "Add that in with his work ethic. There's a kid at practice who works as hard as he can and always translates it to the game."
Stetson, led by ninth-year coach Brian Young, went 4-7 last season. The Hatters play in the Pioneer Football League.
Stetson offered Ryker a partial academic scholarship. Ryker was looking at D-I Coastal Carolina, D-II Seton Hill and D-III Alvernia. Seton Hill and Alvernia also gave him offers.
Stetson linebackers coach Jonathan Johnson wants Ryker to play linebacker or safety.
"It's been a lifetime dream ever since I started playing football," Ryker said of playing at the D-I level. "It was, I feel, the biggest accomplishment I've ever made."
GALLERY Mainland at Hammonton football
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
Mainland Hammonton football photo for B4 for Saturday, Sept. 11
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
091121-pac-spt-hamfb
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.