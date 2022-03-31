Hammonton hopes to repeat last season's softball success

From the moment last season ended, Hammonton High School softball coach Eric Shulman told the Blue Devils 2022 would be different.

Hammonton was one of the surprises of 2021 softball season, finishing 20-2 and winning the South Jersey Group III championship. Hammonton featured numerous first-year varsity players last season.

“We kind of snuck up on people last season,” Shulman said. “This year that’s not going to happen. I think our kids realize that.”

The Blue Devils host Vineland 4 p.m. Friday in the season opener. Hammonton is one of a few Cape-Atlantic League teams expected to contend for South Jersey titles. Cedar Creek and St. Joseph Academy are the defending South Jersey Group II and Non-Public B champions, respectively. Buena Regional should contend in Group I this season. Hammonton is ranked No. 4 in The Press Preseason Softball Elite 11.

“The mood in one word (for this season) would be hungry,” Shulman said of the Blue Devils. “With the season being cancelled (because of the pandemic) in 2020 and having the first taste of varsity and being successful as they were (last season), our kids want to experience that high, wining that big game, the feeling of elation knowing all your hard work has paid off.”

Hammonton returns eight starters. Junior third baseman Alexa Panagopoylos led the team with 30 RBIs last season. Senior middle infielder Krista Tzaferos batted .500. Junior outfielder Sophia Vento provided speed at the top of the lineup with a .431 average and seven stolen bases.

“I think we have a pretty good lineup,” Tzaferos said. “We have some new girls coming into the lineup, and we’re all good hitters, all consistent. We’ve had really good coaching my whole high school career. The coaches make it fun for us.”

The Blue Devils must replace pitcher Makenzie Edwards, now a freshman at West Chester University in Pennsylvania. Edwards batted .400 and struck out 187 batters in 124 innings last season.

Shulman said senior April Lewandowski, who started at first base last season, should take as the primary pitcher. She was 3-0 with a 0.93 ERA last season.

“Replacing somebody as talented as (Makenzie) both as a pitcher and team leader is tough,” Shulman said. “April did get some innings last year. She did some nice things. As a coaching staff we’ve bene preaching to be April, you don’t have to be Makenzie. Be April Lewandowski and that’s going to be plenty good enough.”

When it comes to Hammonton's success, what happens off the field is just as important as what happens on. Tzaferos said one reason the team was successful last was they were all friends. They often shared post-game meals at Hammonton’s famed Silver Coin Diner.

“Our focus is to keep working hard and most of all have fun,” Tzaferos said, “because last year we had a lot of great chemistry, and we want to keep that going forward.”

