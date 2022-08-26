Hammonton hopes to build off last season's success

Hammonton High School football coach Jim Raso remembers last Dec. 5 well.

That’s the day the Blue Devils began to prepare for the 2022 season with informal weightlifting sessions.

Hammonton played several freshmen and sophomores in prominent roles last season. The Blue Devils finished 5-6, having won three of their last four games and making the postseason. That created plenty of momentum for the offseason.

“Young group last year,” Raso said. “They got some experience, seeing things for the first time. They were very motivated. They’re a hungry group. They definitely put the work in this offseason. We’re looking forward to seeing what’s going to end up happening. The goal is to get back into the postseason and hopefully be playing in December.”

The best thing for the Blue Devils is those freshmen and sophomores are now sophomores and juniors. Hammonton should contend in the West Jersey Football League’s Memorial Division title and a South Jersey Group IV playoff spot.

Sophomore running back and defensive back Kenny Smith is one of S.J.’s top young players. He rushed for 418 yards and averaged 13.6 yards per catch last season.

“He looks so much stronger this year,” Raso said, “and the game is starting to slow down for him. He understands what’s going on now.”

Billy Way returns at quarterback. He averaged 13.7 yards per completion and was 3-2 as a starter last season.

“He understands how we want things done,” Raso said. “He’s still learning, but at the same time has a really strong arm. He had some success with 7-on-7s this summer.”

Hammonton also features several other talented players at the skill positions. Junior running back Lucas Goehringer rushed for 367 yards and four touchdowns last season. Sophomore running back Deandre Clemmons has plenty of potential. Nakeem Powell, a 5-foot-9, 165-pound freshman, should contribute at running back and wide receiver.

“He had a really good summer of 7-on-7s,” Raso said of Powell. “He was making catches you would not expect a freshman to make.”

Christian Medina started on the offensive and defensive lines as a freshman. Senior Elijah Church is in excellent physical condition and should have an impact on the offensive and defensive lines, according to Raso.

Hammonton also will get a boost from senior Kye Pressley, a transfer from Camden Catholic. Duke is among the schools that has offered the 6-2, 224-pound defensive end a scholarship.

“The kid has an unbelievable motor,” Raso said. “He gets off the ball really quick. The kids have all gravitated toward him. He’ll anchor down the defensive line.”

Joe Gillen, another football newcomer who impressed on the basketball court for Hammonton last winter, should make an impact at linebacker.

Andrew Wehner and Dylan Testa return at middle linebacker and safety, respectively.

Hammonton will feature very few seniors. How successful the Blue Devils will be will depend in large part on how quickly their young players mature.

“We’re optimistic,” Raso said. “Are these guys going to be able to take that next step? That’s probably the biggest question these freshmen turning into sophomores and these sophomores turning into juniors face. If they can do it and we can stay healthy, we’re hoping it could be a successful year.”