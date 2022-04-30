Hammonton holds on to defeat Middle in baseball: Late Friday roundup

The Hammonton High School baseball team took a seven-run lead early and held on to beat host Middle Township 7-6 in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game Friday.

Gavin West hit two doubles, scored two two runs and drove in one for the Blue Devils (7-4), and Kole Bagnell went 3 for 4 with two runs. Derek Adamucci and Andrew Fields both doubled.

Middle trailed 7-0 after the top of the fourth inning but scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth, one in the sixth inning and two in the seventh. Mason Blizzard and Ryan Gallagher each went 2 for 3 with a double for the Panthers (4-10), and Brett Harris was 2 for 4.

Thank You Classic

No. 1 St. Augustine 10, Rancocas Valley 0: CJ Furey struck out seven and allowed just one hit in four innings for the undefeated hermits (11-0). Andrew Gaines struck out five in two innings. Josiah Ragsdale hit a two-run homer. Marco Levari doubled, had three RBIs and scored once. Ryan Taylor scored two and singled twice. Austin Sofran and Mason Dorsey each scored and drove in one.

The Hermits are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.

Rancocas Valley fell to 5-7.

Boys lacrosse

Holy Spirit 16, Egg Harbor Twp. 5: Matthew Goff scored four for the Spartans (7-1). Gavin Roman and Eric Roman each scored three and added two assists. Joseph Reitzler, Sean Burns and Stanley Marczyk each scored two. Nick Medina had two assists. Gavin Roman added a team-leading nine ground balls. Andreas Ginis made one save.

Nick Gargan scored two for the Eagles (6-3). Noah Gibbs had an assist and a goal. Tevon Belgrave and Zack Pennock each scored once. Justin Simms made seven saves.

Barnegat 18, Long Branch 2: Aidan Reiser scored eight and had five assists for the Bengals (8-4). Bryan Snowden scored three. Luke Tortorici had five assists and two goals. Robert Sawicki scored twice. Kurt Bonin had a goal and assist. Seth Freiwald added two assists. Alan Nelson scored once. Lucas Holland made four saves. Travis Wade made two. Reiser led with eight ground balls. Tortorici added six.

Long Branch fell to 0-11.

Boys volleyball

Lacey Twp. 2, Pinelands Reg.1: The host Lions rallied to win with scores of 21-25, 25-21 and 25-15. Engel Brian led Lacey (4-7) with eight kills and had seven digs, eight service points and three aces. Paul Introna added six digs, 10 assists and seven service points, Mason Mozal contributed 15 digs and Kody Besser had five kills and four blocks.

For Pinelands (6-6), Brogan Duelly had 10 kills and eight digs, and Patrick O'Brien added 10 digs, 13 service points and five aces. Nick Daleo contributed five kills and Dan Brunke had 16 assists.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

