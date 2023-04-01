The Hammonton High School golf team defeated West Deptford on criteria Friday at the par-36 Pinelands Golf Club.
The top four scorers on each team finished in a 161-161 tie, so the fifth lowest scores were used for the tiebreaker. After the fifth scorer was added, Hammonton won 203-210.
Connor Eberly and Matthew Smith each shot a 39 for the Blue Devils (3-3). Sean Flynn carded a 41, and Shane McSorley and Justin Vivadelli each shot a 42.
For West Deptford, Ryan Heenan shot a match-low 37, and teammate Joseph Gargin had a 38. James Derocini (41), Rocco Vespe (45) and Brady Cobb (49) rounded out the scorers for the Eagles.
The Blue Devils defeated St. Augustine Prep on Thursday in a tri-match with Ocean City.
