Hammonton girls volleyball wins nonconference match: Late Wednesday roundup

Angelina Virelli finished with a team-leading 19 digs and seven kills to lead the Hammonton High School girls volleyball team to a 2-0 victory over Burlington Township in a nonconference match Wednesday.

Virelli added three service points for the Blue Devils (10-11). Yesvi Patel added nine assists, seven service points and two digs. Tiffany Paretti had seven service points to go with six digs, five assists, four kills, and three aces. Cara Rivera added four kills.

Katherine Wolf had 12 digs for Burlington Township (15-6).

Field hockey

Southern Reg. 4, Pinelands Reg. 2: Deirdre Jones scored twice and added an assist for Southern (7-7). Jessica Bruther scored once and had ann assist. Avery DiPietro had one goal. Olivia Davis and Avery Smith each had an assist. Claire Gosse made 10 saves.

Alyssa Ruland and Brianna Cataffo scored for the. Wildcats (8-7). Akayla Palmucci and Abigail Romanek each had asn assist. Julia Morrin made 24 saves. Emma Kohler made two.

Millville 1, Woodstown 1 OT: Cameron Price scored off an assist from Alexis Moler in the first quarter for the Thunderbolts (4-8-1). Lily Mahabir made six saves. Kaitlyn Hassler scored off an assist from Sienna Land in the third quarter for Woodstown (9-4-4) to force overtime. Shelby Foote made five saves.

Barnegat 5, Donovan Catholic 0: Alyson Sojak and Camryn White each scored twice for the Bengals (11-3-1). Jayna Greenblatt added two assists. Emilia Ercolino scored once. Evelynn Sernotti made 20 saves for Donovan Catholic (2-8-2).

Gloucester Tech 4, Lower Cape May Reg. 1: Ryleigh Damminger scored three for Gloucester Tech (6-10-2). Alyssa Ofak scored once. Sophia Garcia made five saves. Nora Shoffler scored once for the CAper Tigers (2-7-3). Sophia Vitelli made 12 saves.

Girls soccer

Wildwood Catholic 7, ACIT 0: Destiny Wallace scored twice for the Crusaders (6-6-1). Reagan Flickinger, Maggie Farrell, Nola Quinn, Ana Aragon and Lily King each scored once. Grace Murphy made two saves.