Hammonton girls volleyball edges Cedar Creek: Late Monday roundup

The Hammonton High School girls volleyball team won the final set 25-20 to beat visiting Cedar Creek 2-1 on Monday.

The scores were 25-19, 18-25 and 25-20.

Tiffany Peretti had four kills, six digs, six assists, six service points and one ace for the Blue Devils (7-11), and Angelina Virelli added four kills, 15 digs, seven service points and one ace. Yesvi Patel contributed four digs, eight assists, two service points and one ace, and Kylie Lipstas had three kills, two blocks, six digs and eight service points. Cara Rivera added 18 digs and seven service points.

For Cedar Creek (7-12), Kileen McNeill led with seven kills and had three blocks, eight service points and three aces. Sofia Zahedivash added 12 assists, and Rilyn Petinga had three aces and seven digs.

No. 6 Mainland Reg. 2, ACIT 1: The Mustangs (13-3) won by set scores of 25-23, 16-25, 25-16. Sadie Kent finished with 15 assists and three service points. Bella DeRichie added seven kills and seven service points. Caroline Moyer had nine digs. Sydney Booth had five service points and three kills.

ACIT fell to 14-3.

Manchester Twp. 2, Lacey Twp. 1: Manchester (4-11) won by set scores of 25-12, 21-25, 25-10. Devyn Quigley had 12 kills, 11 service points, six digs and six aces. For the Lions (5-11), Emily Hauptvogel finished with nine digs, seven kills, three service points and two aces. Lauren Czaplinski added nine service points, six aces and two kills. Riley Mahan had eight assists, six service points, four kills, three aces and two digs. Shayla Haemmerle had nine digs.

No. 2 Southern Reg. 2, Brick Twp. 0: The Rams (24-0) won by set scores of 25-15, 25-18. Molly Regulski had 11 assists. Anna Malandro added six service points, four aces and four digs. Bryn Hagen added four kills, three service points and two aces.

Jackson Liberty 2, No. 5 Pinelands Reg. 1: Jackson Liberty (10-8) rallied to win it 13-25, 25-23 and 25-20. Stella Hartzold led the winners with seven kills, 10 service points and 12 digs, and had two aces. Olivia Luhn added two kills, seven digs, 20 assists and three service points, Steph Ramos contributed six digs, six service points and two aces, and Sofya Sergunina had four kills and five digs.

For visiting Pinelands (15-7), ranked fifth in the Elite 11, Jill Becker had eight kills, four digs, 10 service points and seven aces, and Olivia Benson had eight kills, six digs and two service points. Olivia Shertenlieb added 15 assists, seven service points and two aces, Audrey Fuscellaro contributed three digs, 11 assists and nine service points, and Mackenzie Jennings had four kills and three digs. Eva Pollak had 16 digs and four service points, and Nicole Tarnacki added five kills and three digs.

Field hockey

Our Lady of Mercy 8, Atlantic City 0: Isabella Elentrio scored four goals and had one assist for the unbeaten Villagers (11-0-1) and Mina Lockhart had three goals and an assist. Lauren King contributed a goal and two assists, and Tori Ravoni and Molly Gallagher each added an assist. Host Atlantic City fell to 0-13.

Pinelands Reg. 4, Oakcrest 0: Isabella Gandolfo scored two and had an assist for the Wildcats (6-5). Alyssa Ruland and Brianna Cataffo each scored once. Abigail Romanek had an assist. Emma Kohler made eight saves. Pinelands led 2-0 at halftime.

Anna Fogarty made 15 saves for the Falcons (2-8-2).

Absegami 2, Buena Reg. 0: Sarah Reina and Fay DeBlasio scored for the Braves (2-8-3). Manya Karpiak made nine saves for the Chiefs (0-12).

Girls soccer

Vineland 2, Lower Cape May Reg. 1: Ashlynn Newton scored both goals for the Fighting Clan (6-6-1). Sianna King scored for the Caper Tigers (8-5). Kiara Soto made eight saves. Kaia Ray made four.

Atlantic Christian 6, Cumberland Christian 0: Alicia O'Donnell and Kennedy Vasquez both scored twice for visiting Atlantic Christian (9-2), and Eden Wilson and Reyna Lewis each had a goal. Arden Wilson and Isabell Alford each added an assist, and Taylor Sutton recorded the shutout with four saves. Brianna Sandau made 18 saves for Cumberland Christian.

Point Pleasant Beach 3, Southern Reg. 2: Samantha Miles, Sydney Zylinski and Baileigh Johnson scored for Point Pleasant Beach (8-6). Morgan Highland made 13 saves. Gianna Simon and Brielle Simon scored for the Rams (2-11-1), who led 2-0 in the second half. Leah Morrin made 13 saves.

Timber Creek 6, Cumberland Reg. 0: Six players scored for Timber Creek (6-6-2). Hailey Thaler had three assists and a goal. Corinne Kolb scored and added an assist. The Colts fell to 4-8.

Boy soccer

Buena Reg. 8, Wildwood Catholic: 4: Matthew Lillia scored three and added an assist for the Chiefs (6-5-1). Jaden DelValle and Anthony Satero each scored twice and had an assist. Ethan Ennis scored once and had an assist. Jake Harris added three assists. Jonathan Collazo had an assist. Nico Crescitelli made four saves. Geoff Blasberg made two.

The Crusaders (1-9) scored three in the second half.

Lower Cape May Reg. 5, Cape May Tech 0: Chase Austin and Deron Azille scored twice for the Caper Tigers (6-9). Taj Turner scored once. Anderson Ryan made two saves. Nick Boehm made five for Cape May Tech (4-11).

Atlantic Christian 5, Cumberland Christian 2: Malachi Vazquez and Sam Glancey each scored twice for the Cougars. David O'Donnell added two assist and a goal. Tommy Ellison and James Papanikolaou each had an assist. Jake DeNick made two saves.

Glassboro 1, Hammonton 0: Emirhan Kir scored off an assist from Atakan Ozdemir in overtime for Glassboro (10-1-2). Marcus Brown made six saves. The Blue Devils fell to 10-1-2.

Pennsville 7, Wildwood 0: Jared Vandersteur scored three and had an assist for Pennsville (7-8). Jake Isaac added three assists. Kyle Cahill made 10 saves. Alessandro Sanzone made eight for the Warriors (6-7).

Pilgrim Academy 0, Lacey Twp. 0 2OT: Ryan Fitzgerald made 12 saves for the Lions (6-6-2), who played to a scoreless tie with Pilgrim Academy. No goaltender information was available for the Pioneers.