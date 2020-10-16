Hammonton girls tennis edges OLMA

The Hammonton High School girls tennis team on Thursday beat Our Lady of Mercy Academy 3-2 in a Cape-Atlantic League West match at OLMA.
Hammonton improved to 4-4.
The Blue Devils lost two of the three singles matches, but were able to come away with the win behind strong doubles play.
In first doubles, Mia Bullaro and Olivia Falciani beat OLMA’s Annalise Visalli Bella Martinez 6-6 (7-3), 6-4. The second doubles game was forfeited by OLMA.
In singles, Grace Hamburg and Jacqueline Carey each won for OLMA (4-4).
Singles— Grace Hamburg O d. Emily Walters 6-1, 6-0; Tzaferos Krista H d. Jessica Haddad 6-2, 6-2; Jacqueline Carey O d. Ava Rodio 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles— H (Mia Bullaro-Olivia Falciani) d. O (Annalise Visalli-Bella Martinez) 6-6 (7-3), 6-4; H (Grace DeRosa-Natalie Sole) by forfeit.
Records— H 4-4, O 4-4.
Atlantic City 5,
Middle Twp. 0
At Atlantic City
Singles— Juliette Loftus d. Sarina Wen 6-0, 6-1; Mayla Burns d. Samantha Payne 6-2, 6-0; Serena Su d. Jenna DiPasquale 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles— A (Hannah Frebowitz-Stella Smith) d. M (Aislin Robb-Rory Golway) 6-3, 6-1; A (Shayna Achamizo-Diya Patel) d. M (Serenity Carlos-Sophia Zheng) 6-0, 6-2.
Records— A 2-5, M 1-8.
Toms River North 3,
Southern Reg. 2
At Southern Reg.
Singles— Sophia Martinez T d. Gabby Bates 1-6, 6-4, 7-5; Ella Brown S d. Lindsay Carr 6-2, 6-3; Cristina Ciborowski S d. Kaylee Steiner 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles— T (Rebecca Mendoza-Julia Sarama) d. S (Erica Scheinberg-Tiffany Ortner) 7-5, 6-2; T (Aashka Patel-Paige Rand) d. S (Kellie Cochran-Kaitlin Gonsalves) 2-6, 7-5, 7-5.
Records— T 2-1, S 4-5.
Girls soccer
From Thursday
Barnegat 3,
Manchester Twp. 2
Jillian Jankowski scored twice for Barnegat (4-1). Isabel Guiro had a goal and an assist. Adrianna Kappmeier added an assist, and Angelica Laudati made 14 saves.
Shay Juralewicz and Nicole Trimarchi each scored for Manchester (0-6). Sherly Gonzalez provided an assist. Morgan Brustman made 11 saves.
Williamstown 7,
Cumberland Reg. 0
Angela Oliveto scored twice for Williamstown (5-1). Olivia McMaster provided three assists. Adrianna Cirucci and Sarah Nasatka each had a goal and an assist. Lexi White, Riley Baker and Jessica Smyrl also scored. Madison Alcorn made 12 saves for Cumberland (0-6).
OLMA 5,
Atlantic Christian 0
Olivia Fiocchi scored twice for OLMA (3-2). Isabella Burhanna, Carly Oliva and Sophia Curcuru each scored once. Elizabeth Giamboy made 11 saves.
Shelby Einwetcher made 15 saves for Atlantic Christian (5-1).
Boys soccer
From Thursday
Lacey Twp. 1,
Donovan Catholic 0
Kody Besser scored an unassisted goal for Lacey (5-0-1). Anthony Leporino made 10 saves.
Justin Triolo made 11 saves for Donovan Catholic (1-4-1).
Southern Reg. 3,
Toms River East 1
John Paul Prosperi, Luke Hart and Kevin Kiernan each scored an unassisted goal for Southern (5-0). Nathaniel Bott made five saves.
Toms River East fell to 0-1.
Penns Grove 2,
Wildwood 1
Jonathan Schmid and Vincent Bonola each had a goal and an assist for Penns Grove (2-3). Mirac Sahin made five saves.
Erubey Sanchez scored for Wildwood (3-3), and Seamus Fynes made 17 saves.
Field hockey
From Thursday
No. 6 Southern Reg. 4,
Central Reg. 0
Kate O’Boyle and Cuinn Deely each had a goal and an assist for Southern (6-0). Ella DiPietro provided two assists. Kiera Lyons and Kendyll Perrini added a goal apiece. Lauren Ricci made one save.
Central; 0 0 0 0—0
Southern; 0 3 0 1—4
