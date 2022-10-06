Hammonton girls soccer earns 2nd win this season: Late Wednesday roundup

Sophia Booker and Juliana Dogostino scored a goal to lead the Hammonton High School girls soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Vineland in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Wednesday.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Blue Devils (2-8-1). Jordyn Miller and Juliette Watson each added an assist. Emma Peretti made 16 saves.

Sicily Cucciniello scored for Vineland (4-4-1).

Wildwood Catholic 1, Buena Reg. 1: Kieran Mchale scored off an assist from Maria Mazzoni for the Chiefs (2-5-2). Nola Quinn scored for the Crusaders (4-3-1). Both goals were scored in the first half.

Lower Cape May Reg. 6, Cape May Tech 0: Sianna King, Tessa Hueber and Joanna Bonney each scored twice for the Caper Tigers (5-4). Kaitlyn McGuigan had two assists. Sianna King added one assist. Kiara Soto made one save. Kayleigh Rhodes made 28 saves for Cape May Tech (0-7).

Egg Harbor Twp. 4, Millville 0: Gabriella Piantadosi and Brielle VonColln each scored twice for the Eagles (4-8). Abby Lyon made five saves for the shutout. EHT scored three goals in just three minutes. Gabby Wheatly had 11 saves for the Thunderbolts (3-4-1).

Wildwood 6, ACIT 1: Kaydence Oakley scored all six goals for the Warriors (2-7). Sophia Wilber added three assists. Siara McGrath Concepcion and Angela Wilber each had one assist. Brooke Steckel made four saves. Janet Gonzalez had one save.

ACIT fell to 1-10.

Donovan Catholic 1, Barnegat 0: Cheyenne Payne scored for Donovan Catholic (3-5-1). Angelica Laudati made 13 saves for the Bengals (5-6).

Central Reg. 2, Southern Reg. 0: Arianna Chidiac and Ashley Baker scored for Central Regional (6-3-1). Leah Morrin made 15 saves for the Rams (1-8-1).

Boys soccer

Pleasantville 4, Atlantic City 2: Matthew Monroy scored once and added an assist for the Greyhounds (5-2-1). Anthony Perdomo, Samson St. Vilus and Anthony Cahuana each scored once. Sebastian Romero had an assist. Giovanni Saavedra made six saves.

Kervening Thelistin and Alyns Polynice scored for the Vikings (4-2). Ivan Cordoba made 10 saves.

No. 3 St. Augustine 5, Bridgeton 0: Justin Ceccanecchio finished with two assists and a goal. Alex Clark had a goal and an assist. Fischer Brogan, Mario Jacobo and Tom Daley each scored once. Jackson Maslanik and Christian Torpey each added an assist. Mason Taylor made three saves.

The Bulldogs fell to 0-9-1.

Lacey Twp. 2, Manville 0: Tanner Grozinski and Matteo Pasqualichio each scored for the Lions (5-4-1). Aiden Schmitt added an assist. Ryan Fitzgerald made eight saves. Lacey led 1-0 at halftime. Mansville fell to 5-3-2.

Southern Reg. 2, Central Reg. 0: Aidan Antonio and Aidan Donnelly scored for the Rams (6-3). Matthew Hoosack added an assist. Nathaniel Bott made three saves. Central Regional fell to 5-4.

Girls volleyball

Pinelands Reg. 2, Manchester Twp. 0: The Wildcats (10-1) won by set scores of 25-15, 25-21. Molly Quigley-Sanborn finished with a match-high 22 assists to go with four service points. Madison Houseworth added six digs and four service points. Olivia Benson had seven kills, six service points, three digs and two aces. Audrey Fuscellaro had six digs, four service points and two aces. Eva Pollak finished with seven service points and four digs. Jill Becker had four kills and three digs.