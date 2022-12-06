Hammonton girls open season with 4-0 win over Kingsway: Late Monday roundup

Emily Stanziale rolled a 551 series to lead the Hammonton High School girls bowling team to a 4-0 victory over Kingsway Regional on Monday in the season opener for both teams Monday.

Stanziale's best game was was 230 in the second game, which led all bowlers. Violet Speakman's top game was 191, and she finished with 540 in the series. Aubrey Smith (508) and Rylie Lancetta (434) both bowled a best 179 for the Blue Devils (1-0).

Natalie Hochuck had 431 in the series for Kingsway (0-1). Her best game was 198.

Our Lady of Mercy 3, Shawnee 1: O: Anya Collazzo (143, 391), Kiley Boyle (130, 338), Gianna Ricci (98, 249); S: Emmeline Weimer (123, 316), Emily Murtaugh (119, 300), Angelina Cooker (92, 262).

Boys bowling

Kingsway Reg. 3, Hammonton 1: K: Dylan McCarty (233, 676), Zach Lorch (210, 606), Greg Mock (220, 572); H: Tyler Puccio (223, 544), Michael Parker (220, 564), Hayden Seiberlich (178, 409)

Girls basketball

Atlantic Christian 48, American christian 16: Paige Noble scored a game-high 16 to go with eight steals, five rebounds and four assists for the Cougars in their season opener.

Evangelina Kim scored 14 and added eight steals and four rebounds. Gianna Flynn scored six to go with five rebounds, two steals and two assists. Reyna Lewis had eight rebounds and four assists. Isabell Alford scored five, Becca Kelley two.