 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Hammonton girls defeat Burlington Township in playoff opener

  • 0

HAMMONTON — Emma Peretti and her Hammonton High School girls basketball teammates made the most of the Blue Devils’ first home state playoff game since 2018.

Hammonton dominated the first half and beat Burlington Township 63-36 in a South Jersey Group III first-round game Tuesday. Peretti, a 5-foot-11 junior forward, led with 23 points and 27 rebounds.

The seventh-seeded Blue Devils won their fourth straight game and upped their season mark to 15-9. On Thursday, Hammonton will meet the winner between second-seeded Timber Creek and No. 15 Winslow Township in a sectional quarterfinal at a time to be determined. Tenth-seeded Burlington Township finished 11-10.

“We jumped on them early and had a good lead at halftime (36-14),” Hammonton coach Mike Velardi said. “Emma Peretti had a phenomenal game. She’s an All-South Jersey player. Rebounding, she’s always in the right spot, and often she gets her own rebound once or twice. We push the ball and like to run on the break. We get the ball in to Emma at the low post.”

People are also reading…

Peretti has 1,119 career points and 818 career rebounds, and she’s on pace to next year become the first Hammonton girl or boy to go over 1,000 in both categories.

Giada Palmieri scored 13 points for Hammonton, and Ava Divello added 10 points, including eight in the first quarter as the Blue Devils went up 15-6. Shamaya Simola contributed eight points, five rebounds and five assists, and Sofia Purvis had five points and four rebounds.

“We shoot from the perimeter too,” Velardi said. “We have 82 3-pointers this year, 68 of which are by Ava and Giada.”

Hammonton, 6-7 last year, is having a strong season despite playing in the competitive Cape-Atlantic League United Division, where it finished 6-6.

“The CAL United Division is really tough,” Velardi said. “We play Wildwood Catholic (Academy), Middle Township, OLMA and Egg Harbor Township twice in the division, and Lower Cape May and Buena have some wins, too. We started off the year 0-2, losing to Middle Township and Wildwood Catholic. For us to have our record after that is a testament to how we rebounded. We challenged ourselves with some good nonleague games, too. We haven’t had a lot of easy games, but that helps in the long run.”

Kristina Turner led Burlington Township with 21 points, and Taylor Bristout added six.

Peretti scored eight points in the second quarter as Hammonton outscored the Falcons 20-9.

“We never played them before, but we watched film on them,” said Peretti, a 16-year-old Hammonton resident. “We stuck with our defense and took what we could get. We spread the floor and got the ball inside a lot.

“We have great chemistry, much better this year than last.”

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Scoring

Burlington Twp; 5 9 8 14—36

Hammonton;16 20 10 17—63

BT—Dickens 3, Bristout 6, Marseille 4, Turner 21, Bell 2.

H—Peretti 23, Divello 10, Palmieri 13, Purvis 5, Palmore 2, Kozlowski 2, Simola 8.

Records—Burlington Twp. 11-10; Hammonton 15-9

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News