Hammonton girls defeat Burlington Township in playoff opener

HAMMONTON — Emma Peretti and her Hammonton High School girls basketball teammates made the most of the Blue Devils’ first home state playoff game since 2018.

Hammonton dominated the first half and beat Burlington Township 63-36 in a South Jersey Group III first-round game Tuesday. Peretti, a 5-foot-11 junior forward, led with 23 points and 27 rebounds.

The seventh-seeded Blue Devils won their fourth straight game and upped their season mark to 15-9. On Thursday, Hammonton will meet the winner between second-seeded Timber Creek and No. 15 Winslow Township in a sectional quarterfinal at a time to be determined. Tenth-seeded Burlington Township finished 11-10.

“We jumped on them early and had a good lead at halftime (36-14),” Hammonton coach Mike Velardi said. “Emma Peretti had a phenomenal game. She’s an All-South Jersey player. Rebounding, she’s always in the right spot, and often she gets her own rebound once or twice. We push the ball and like to run on the break. We get the ball in to Emma at the low post.”

Peretti has 1,119 career points and 818 career rebounds, and she’s on pace to next year become the first Hammonton girl or boy to go over 1,000 in both categories.

Giada Palmieri scored 13 points for Hammonton, and Ava Divello added 10 points, including eight in the first quarter as the Blue Devils went up 15-6. Shamaya Simola contributed eight points, five rebounds and five assists, and Sofia Purvis had five points and four rebounds.

“We shoot from the perimeter too,” Velardi said. “We have 82 3-pointers this year, 68 of which are by Ava and Giada.”

Hammonton, 6-7 last year, is having a strong season despite playing in the competitive Cape-Atlantic League United Division, where it finished 6-6.

“The CAL United Division is really tough,” Velardi said. “We play Wildwood Catholic (Academy), Middle Township, OLMA and Egg Harbor Township twice in the division, and Lower Cape May and Buena have some wins, too. We started off the year 0-2, losing to Middle Township and Wildwood Catholic. For us to have our record after that is a testament to how we rebounded. We challenged ourselves with some good nonleague games, too. We haven’t had a lot of easy games, but that helps in the long run.”

Kristina Turner led Burlington Township with 21 points, and Taylor Bristout added six.

Peretti scored eight points in the second quarter as Hammonton outscored the Falcons 20-9.

“We never played them before, but we watched film on them,” said Peretti, a 16-year-old Hammonton resident. “We stuck with our defense and took what we could get. We spread the floor and got the ball inside a lot.

“We have great chemistry, much better this year than last.”

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

