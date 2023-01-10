Hammonton girls come back to defeat Milville: Late Monday roundup

Emma Peretti scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Hammonton High School girls basketball team to a 45-44 comeback victory over Millville in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Monday.

The Thunderbolts (0-8) led 25-19 at halftime and 36-29 after three quarters.

Peretti added 13 rebounds, six blocks, four steals and three assists. Shamaya Simola scored nine for the Blue Devils (5-6), including with 1 minute, 28 seconds left when she made a basket and was fouled. Hammonton trail 40-39, but she made the ensuing free-throw to tie the game. Ava Divello then made a 3-pointer to put the Blue Devils up 43-40.

Simola scored nine to go with five rebounds and four steals. Divello scored eight to go with three assists, three blocks and three steals. Kiley Kozlowski added eight rebounds and scored four. Adrianna Palmore scored two.

Brianee Edwards scored 17 for Millville. Brooke Joslin added 12, Camyre Allen nine. Jaylynn Jones scored four, and Emma Megines added two.

Lower Cape May Reg. 55, Cape May Tech 34: The Caper Tigers improved to 4-4. For the Hawks (3-2), Samantha Kretschmer scored 14 to go with three rebounds and three steals. Alyssa Gery scored 10, and Emma Drumm added five. Amanda Daino had four rebounds and three points. Hayli Estes scored two.

Ocean City 40, Middle Twp. 35: Tori Vliet led all scorers with 18 points for host Ocean City (8-2). Ayanna Morton added six points and six rebounds. Maddy Monteleone and Avery Jackson each scored five, and Naomi Nnewihe added four. The score was tied 24-24 after three quarters, but the Red Raiders outscored Middle 16-11 in the final eight minutes.

For the Panthers (9-3), Jada Elston scored 13 points. McKenzie Palek scored six, and Madison Palek added five. Isabelle Toland scored four.

Our Lady of Mercy 43, Vineland 33: OLMA led 22-9 after the first quarter. Angelina Dragone, Madelynn Bernhardt and Savannah Prescott each scored 11 for the host Villagers (5-3). Dragone led with 16 rebounds and five blocks. Bernhardt had four rebounds and three steals, and Prescott contributed 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Drew Coyle added five points and two steals. For Vineland (4-6), Samantha Jones scored 13 points, Egypt Owens added 12 and Thalia Duncan had eight.

St. Joseph 37, Oakcrest 31: Shyla McLean and Cassidy Perri led the visiting Wildcats (2-2) with 15 points each. For Oakcrest (0-8), Aminah Mullins and Nazeerah Allen-Mozelle both scored 13.

Cumberland Reg. 50, Triton Reg. 40: The Colts (2-6) led 20-18 at halftime and 35-17 after the third quarter. Debra Beecher scored 13 for Triton (4-6), and Amelia Aquino added 12.