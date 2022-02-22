Hammonton girls basketball beats OLMA: Roundup

The Hammonton High School girls basketball team beat visiting Our Lady of Mercy Academy 58-51 on Tuesday.
Emma Peretti scored 24 points for the Blue Devils (12-9) and had 20 rebounds and three assists.
Giada Palmieri added 17 points, and Shamaya Simola had four points and 20 rebounds. For OLMA (12-11), Savannah Prescott scored 15 and Madelynn Bernhardt had 14.
Cedar Creek 44, Lower Cape May Regional 41, OT: The host Pirates (10-12) outscored Lower 6-3 in overtime.
Jada Hill scored 13 points for Cedar Creek, and Ashley Nicholichia had nine. Lindsay Holden led the Caper Tigers (6-15) with 20.
Millville 59, Bridgeton 35: Aaniyah Street led Millville (9-13) with 13 points and Camyre Allen and San’aa Doss each had 11. For Bridgeton (10-12), Adelina Wilks and Nijah Tanksley each scored 12.
Cumberland Regional 47, Pitman 41: The host Colts improved to 4-19 in the Tri-County Conference Tournament first-round Bracket C game.
Anna Wisniewski and Angelina Lindner each had 10 points for Pitman (4-17).
Boys basketball
Manchester Township 51, Southern Regional 32: Savon Myers led visiting Manchester (19-5) with 21 points. Nick Devane scored 12 for Southern (9-12), and Jaden Anthony, Josh Smith and Tom Menegas each had six.
