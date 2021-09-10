Hammonton evens record, shutouts Bridgeton: Friday's high school roundup

The Hammonton High School boys soccer team evened its record at 1-1 on Friday with a 3-0 win over host Bridgeton.
Tyler Lowe scored two goals for the Blue Devils.
Gavin West scored once for Hammonton and Carter Bailey and Marco Schiano each had assists. Chris Volk recorded the shutout with six saves. Bridgeton dropped to 1-1.
Vineland 2, Atlantic City 1: Eoghan Edgar scored for the Fighting Clan (1-1). Tristan DeLeon made seven saves. Vineland's second score was an own-goal by the Vikings. Jose Zuleta scored off an assist from Pedro Bautista-Escobedo for Atlantic City (0-1). Robert Fishbein made 13 saves.
Cumberland 2, Deptford 0: Jalen Ridgeway scored both goals for Cumberland (2-0). Each team finished with eight shots on goal. Santiago recorded eight saves for Cumberland. Colin Peters made six for Deptford (0-2).
Girls soccer
Egg Harbor Twp. 7, ACIT 0: Lily Pauls scored three goals for the Eagles (1-0-1). Alicia Page scored twice. Violette Malpartida finished with two assists. Samantha Potishnak scored once and had an assist. Katrina Suarez scored once. Jessica Molina and Jenna Green each had an assist. Abigail Lyon made eight saves.
Sydney Prince made six saves for ACIT (0-2). Rachel Yu and Aliana Gonzalez each made one.
Holy Spirit 6, Wildwood Catholic 0: Ella Petrosh scored three goals for host Holy Spirit. Maddie Abbott added two goal and Paige Snyder had one. Morgan Keil recorded the shutout with seven saves.
Mainland Reg. 5, Oakcrest 1: Julia Kaes finished with two goals for Mainland (1-0). Alyssa Turner had one goal and two assists. Camryn Dirkes and Hannah Cipkins each scored once. Maddie Naman and Gabbie Geraci had an assist. Geneieve Morrison made two saves and Katie Bretones had three. Mainland finished with 25 shots. Oakcrest had five.
Field hockey
Mainland Reg. 7, Vineland 0: Julianna Medina scored three goals and an assist for the host Mustangs (1-1), and Isabella Guzman added two goals. Mia Patroni and Sandi Smoger each added a goal, and Jorja Condurso and Eva Blanco each had assists. Farley O'Brien made four saves for the shutout. Vineland's Morgan Harrell-Alvarez had 26 saves.
Barnegat 5, Donovan Catholic 1: Barnegat had 15 shots on goal. Alyson Sojak, Barnegat, had two goals and one assist. Patience Mares, Camryn White, and Ava Kennedy all scored one goal each for Barnegat. Madison Jackson and Kennedy had one assist for Barnegat as Mares finished with two assist. Dylan Espano scored the lone goal for Donovan Catholic on an assist from Ava Grenham. Madison Kubicz had one save for Barnegat. Evelynn Sernotti finished with five saves for Donovan Catholic and Ava Robalino had one.
Girls volleyball
Pleasantville 2, Hammonton 0: The Greyhounds (1-1) won 25-18, 25-13. For the Blue Devils (1-1), Gina McBrearty finished with 10 assists and three service points. Alia Loeffler led the team with three kills to go with three assists. Mia Ranieri had five service points. Tiffany Paretti finished with four service points, two kills and two assists.
Barnegat 2, Lacey Twp. 1: The Bengals (2-1) won 25-11, 25-23. For Lacey (0-2), Lochlyn Martin led with 15 digs. Riley Mahan finished with 10 service points. Mackenzie Horahan finished with eight assists and three service points. Sarah Zimmerman had four digs and three kills. Emily Hauptvogel added four digs and two kills.
Cedar Creek 2, Oakcrest 0: The Pirates (2-0) won 25-22, 25-9. The Falcons (1-1) fell to 1-1. .
