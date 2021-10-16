Hammonton edges Middle Township 2-1 in CAL boys soccer semifinal

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Marco Schiano used the phrase numerous times Saturday.
“It was a team effort,” the sophomore said.
Schiano scored in the 33rd minute to lead the third-seeded Hammonton High School boys soccer team to a 2-1 victory over second-seeded Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinal at the Boyd Street Fields.
Schiano’s goal capped the scoring.
The Blue Devils (13-3) have won four consecutive games and lead the CAL American Division. Middle (12-2-1) had won eight straight games.
Egg Harbor Township (10-3) defeated St. Augustine (12-2-1) in the other semifinal Saturday. The Hermits, who lead the National Division, are ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11 and have not lost since Sept. 11.
“We started from preseason,” said Schiano. “We knew this season was going to be a long, hard season. But we keep working hard, and I’m hoping we are going to do very good things in the future.
When Schiano scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal, he said, “I knew, as a team, it brought our energy up. We knew we could win it.”
In the 16th minute, Gavin West scored off an assist from Nicholas Iuliucci that gave the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead. Three minutes later, the Panthers’ Xander Hardin scored off an assist from Steven Berrodin to tie the game.
Hammonton led 2-1 at halftime.
“(Middle) is a dangerous team,” Hammonton coach Stephen Adirzone said. “We knew they would get a few chances (in the second half). We made some adjustments at half to try to limit their chances. … The wind was causing some havoc out there, and the talent that was on the field, there is a lot of talent out there, I thought there could be another goal or two scored.”
But there wasn’t.
The Blue Devils' defense was solid, especially in the second half. For the game, Middle outshot Hammonton 10-6. But the Blue Devils denied the Panthers’ attempts to score. Without the Blue Devils’ strong defense, “our record would be much different than it is now,” Adirzone added.
Chris Volk made eight saves for Hammonton.
“The offense gets all the glory, but those guys that are on the back line, they’ve done a heck of a job all year long,” Adirzone said. “They get pressure, (and) they get the ball out. They do what they have to do. They are a good group.”
Schiano agreed.
“Going into this, we knew we could rely on and trust our defense,” he said. “It shows right there. That’s it. Just one goal, and the defense stopped them. The defense is really good.”
The Panthers lead the CAL United Division.
First-year Middle coach Scott Kurkowski gave a lot of credit to Hammonton. "We battled them," he said. "I’m happy for the boys and for the way they worked.”
Kurkowski told his players to take Saturday as a learning experience. The Panthers, who finished 5-5-1 in 2020, played an intense game with a very good Hammonton team, he said, so there is no reason to be be upset.
“It gives us a good test for the state playoffs,” Kurkowski said. “I thought we had a couple opportunities. Unfortunately, we couldn’t put them away. But, other than that, it was a great match. I wish (Hammonton) the best of luck.”
Devon Bock made four saves for Middle.
Adirzone called Middle “a great program and always a great test” and, by winning on the Panthers’ field, it “shows the character of our boys.”
The Blue Devils defeated EHT 2-1 on Sept. 13 and lost to the Eagles 2-0 on Oct. 4. The teams will meet for the third time this season for the championship Monday in Hammonton.
“They were the better team, for sure, the last time we played, so hopefully we can make some adjustments and give them a better battle this time,” Adirzone said.
“Going into this Monday, we will have a little extra fight in us,” said Schiano, noting the loss to EHT this month will be motivation. “As a team, we are going to keep working hard and bring it home on Monday.”
