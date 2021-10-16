Hammonton edges Middle Township 2-1 in CAL boys soccer semifinal

The Panthers lead the CAL United Division.

First-year Middle coach Scott Kurkowski gave a lot of credit to Hammonton. "We battled them," he said. "I’m happy for the boys and for the way they worked.”

Kurkowski told his players to take Saturday as a learning experience. The Panthers, who finished 5-5-1 in 2020, played an intense game with a very good Hammonton team, he said, so there is no reason to be be upset.

“It gives us a good test for the state playoffs,” Kurkowski said. “I thought we had a couple opportunities. Unfortunately, we couldn’t put them away. But, other than that, it was a great match. I wish (Hammonton) the best of luck.”

Devon Bock made four saves for Middle.

Adirzone called Middle “a great program and always a great test” and, by winning on the Panthers’ field, it “shows the character of our boys.”

The Blue Devils defeated EHT 2-1 on Sept. 13 and lost to the Eagles 2-0 on Oct. 4. The teams will meet for the third time this season for the championship Monday in Hammonton.

“They were the better team, for sure, the last time we played, so hopefully we can make some adjustments and give them a better battle this time,” Adirzone said.