Hammonton edges EHT 2-1 in boys soccer: Late Monday roundup

The Hammonton High School boys soccer team scored two first-half goals and beat host Egg Harbor Township 2-1 on Monday.

Gavin West and Tyler Lowe each scored for the Blue Devils (2-1), and Marco Schiano had one assist. Chris Volk recorded the win with six saves.

Jackson Griffith scored in the first half for EHT (2-1).

Vineland 4, ACIT 0: Ethan Spinnato and Eoghan Edgar scored in the first half for host Vineland (2-1), and Yousef Azzam and Anthony Satero each added a goal in the second half.

David Fanucci had two assists, and Alex Anderson added one. Tristan DeLeon had five saves for the shutout.

The Red Hawks fell to 0-3.

GIRLS SOCCER

Oakcrest 1, Our Lady of Mercy Academy 1 (2OT): Oakcrest's Catherine LaRoche scored the Falcons' goal off an assist by Erin Owens in the first half. Gianna Patitucci tied it for OLMA in the second half.

Gabrielle Gibson had 13 saves for visiting Oakcrest (0-2-1). Elizabeth Giamboy made six stops for the Villagers (1-1-1).