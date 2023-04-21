Connor Eberlly shot a 42 to lead the Hammonton High School golf team to an 184-210 victory over Lower Cape May Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League match Friday at Cape May National Golf Club
Justin Vicadelli (43), Shane McSorley (49) and Anthony Bova (50) rounded out the top scorers for the Blue Devils (8-6).
Alex Sekela the the Caper Tigers (7-2) with a 51. Eric Coombs and Randy Duley shot a 52 and 53, respectively. Cole Bada carded a 54.
Boys tennis
Pinelands Reg. 5, Lacey Twp. 0
Singles: Ashish Gainder d. Chase Destafney 6-2, 6-7 (2-7), 10-6; Aiden Falduto d. TJ Cooke 6-3, 6-1; Ty Kline d. David Murphy 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: Daniel Eberlin and Ian Cahill d. Joe Leonard and Riley Callis 6-1, 6-1; Lucas Goodwin and Kai Santa Cruz d. Broden Connolly and Nathan Wade 6-1, 6-2
Records: Pinelands 7-1; Lacey 2-4
Kingsway Reg. 5, Millviile 0
Singles: Andrew Altmann d. Russell Corson 6-0, 6-4; Filip Mirkovic d. Paul Azari 6-2, 6-3; Jack Arena d. Hayden Mulherin 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Harpreet Singh and Justin Sample d. Parker Swift and Shaun McCarthy 6-3, 6-1; Jackson Huhn and Dominic Palladino d. John Abdill and Ethan Dalgleish 7-6 (7-0), 6-0
Records: Kingsway 6-0; Millville 5-3
