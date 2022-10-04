 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Hammonton boys soccer beats St. Augustine

  • 0

Hammonton High School’s Gavin West scored three goals Tuesday to lead the Blue Devils boys soccer team to a 4-2 over visiting St. Augustine Prep. Hammonton led 2-0 at halftime.

St. Augustine (7-3-1) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11 and Hammonton (7-2-2) is 10th.

Carter Bailey had a goal and an assist for the Blue Devils and John Waddell added an assist. Michael Darnell made eight saves to record the victory. Prep goalie Mason Taylor made seven saves.

Girls volleyball

No. 4 Pinelands Regional 2, Jackson Liberty 0: The host Wildcats, ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, won with set scores of 25-15 and 25-23. Jill Becker had five kills for Pinelands (9-1), Eva Pollack added 10 digs, 12 service points and six aces, and Molly Quigley-Sanborn had 13 assists, eight service points and two aces. Jackson Liberty fell to 6-6.

Contact Guy Gargan:

609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News