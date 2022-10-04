Hammonton boys soccer beats St. Augustine

Hammonton High School’s Gavin West scored three goals Tuesday to lead the Blue Devils boys soccer team to a 4-2 over visiting St. Augustine Prep. Hammonton led 2-0 at halftime.
St. Augustine (7-3-1) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11 and Hammonton (7-2-2) is 10th.
Carter Bailey had a goal and an assist for the Blue Devils and John Waddell added an assist. Michael Darnell made eight saves to record the victory. Prep goalie Mason Taylor made seven saves.
Girls volleyball
No. 4 Pinelands Regional 2, Jackson Liberty 0: The host Wildcats, ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, won with set scores of 25-15 and 25-23. Jill Becker had five kills for Pinelands (9-1), Eva Pollack added 10 digs, 12 service points and six aces, and Molly Quigley-Sanborn had 13 assists, eight service points and two aces. Jackson Liberty fell to 6-6.
Contact Guy Gargan:
609-272-7210
