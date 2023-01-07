 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hammonton boys beat Haddonfield at Seagull Classic

ABSECON - Kenny Smith scored 18 points to lead the Hammonton High School boys basketball team to a 45-37 win over Haddonfield at the Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit.

Bryce Nicholson contributed 10 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Devils, who improved to 5-2.

Sam Narducci led Haddonfield with 14.

Haddonfield 2 9 16 10 - 37

Hammonton 7 10 10 18 - 45

HAD-Ryan 2, Narducci 14, Roddy 2, Bond 5, Morris 4, Rohlfing 10

HAM- Lowe 5, Smith 18, Johnson 4, Barber 8, Nicholson 10

Kenny Smith headshot

Smith

 Michael McGarry, Staff Writer
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
