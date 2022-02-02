Hammonton boys basketball tops Lower: Late Tuesday roundup

Jaron Hill scored a team-leading 18 points to lead the Hammonton High School boys basketball team to a 50-41 victory over Lower Cape May Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Tuesday.
John Andoloro scored 13 for the Blue Devils (8-7). Tyler Lowe scored nine. Andrew Delaney and Erik Pabon each scored three. Hammonton trailed 25-22 at halftime and outscored Lower 18-7 in the fourth quarter.
Archie Lawler scored a game-high 23, including four 3s, for the Caper Tigers (5-12). Jacob Bey scored six. Mike Cronin and Macky Bonner each scored five. Kamauri Wright scored two.
Hammonton also defeated Lower 41-40 on Jan. 6
No. 3 Egg Harbor Twp. 74, Cedar Creek 52: The visiting Eagles (15-1), ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, led 29-26 at halftime and outscored Cedar Creek 22-8 in the third quarter. EHT's Anthony Colon led all scorers with 21 points. Isaiah Glenn, Jay-Nelly Reyes and Carlos Lopez each scored 11. DJ Germann added nine.
Ramar Cook scored 17 for the Pirates (5-9). Isaiah Valentin scored 11. Tyree Burrell contributed eight. Sean Snyder and Julian Nunez each scored six.
Bridgeton 70, Cape May Tech 26: Jabril Bowman led the host Bulldogs (10-5) with 22 points. Damon Jones scored 20. Deshawn Mosley and Richard Mosley each added six. Zikwon Anderson scored five. Angel Smith (four), Dallas Carper (three) and Walter Williams and Azhone Burden (two each) also scored for Bridgeton.
Dylan Delvecchio scored 14 for Cape May Tech (3-12). Jared Knights and Adam Dille each scored four. Michael Coleman (three) and Joe'l Hutchinson (one) also scored.
Holy Spirit 67, Ocean City 47: Jahmir Smith scored 14 for the Spartans (10-5), who led 36-31 after three quarters and outscored visiting Ocean City 31-16 in the fourth. Jayden Llanos scored 12 for the Spartans. Jamil Wilkins added eight. Emmett Kane (seven), Sean Kane (six) and Jordan Coles and Justin Hackett (three each) also scored for Holy Spirit.
Omero Chevere scored 10 points for the Red Raiders (8-9). Sean Sakers scored nine. Patrick Grimley and Colin Randles (seven each), Shawn Repetti (five), Liam Alling (four), Conor Muskett (three) and Dylan Schlatter (two) also scored for Ocean City.
Middle Twp. 53, Atlantic City 32: Bubba McNeil scored 18 for the Panthers (11-3). Ben Harris scored nine. Anthony Trombetta added eight points. Jamir McNeil (six), Michael Zarfati (four), Devon Bock (three), Troy Billiris and Gavin Aftanis (two each) and Aydan Howell (one) also scored for Middle. Aftanis grabbed a team-leading five rebounds. Bubba McNeil grabbed four. Trombetta added five steals.
Atlantic City fell to 4-8.
ACIT 51, Vineland 33: Nasir Tucker scored 16 to with six assists and three rebounds for the Red Hawks (10-4). Jayden Lopez scored 10 to go with four assists. Eric WIlliams scored seven and grabbed four rebounds. Zahir Davis-Roberts grabbed a team-leading seven rebounds and scored four. Edison Reyes grabbed five rebounds and scored two. Zaheer Owens scored six and finished with two rebounds and two assists. Reggie Verna scored two.
Keeman Carter scored 10 for the Fighting Clan (10-5). Yamere Diggs and James Hitchens Jr. scored nine and eight, respectively. DJ Clark, Breon Herbert and Nazir Rowell each scored two.
Southern Reg. 56, Toms River North 50: Southern outscored visiting Toms River North 10-4 in overtime. Jaden Anthony led the Rams (8-7) with 16 points. Tom Menegus scored 11 and grabbed nine rebounds. Nick Devane scored 10 and added five rebounds. Nolan Schubiger scored seven to go with three assists. Josh Smith added six points. Max Pietro grabbed four rebounds and added five assists.
For Toms River North (7-9), Micah Ford led with 15 points. Ryan Baker added nine. Lamir Mitchell and Jeremiah Pruitt each scored seven.
Pennsauken Tech 56, Barnegat 48: Shikeith Gordon scored 13 for the Bengals (4-12). Shawn Javines and Joseph Bivins scored 11 and 10, respectively. Cole Toddings and Logan Kreudl each scored four. Mason Krey and Gabe Terry each scored three.
Michael Smith led Pennsauken Tech (7-3) with 16 points. Kamar Whitfield and Zachariah Hidalgo each scored eight.
Atlantic Christian 47, Gloucester Christian 37: Caleb Vogel scored a team-leading 11 for the Cougars. Sam Glancey and Aaron Glancey each scored 10. Atlantic Christian led 17-14 at halftime and 26-24 after three quarters. The Cougars outscored Gloucester Christian 21-13 in the final quarter.
Xavier Bryant scored a game-high 15 for Gloucester Christian.
Girls basketball
Middle Twp. 61, Our Lady of Mercy 47: Brianna Robinson scored a game-high 19 for the Panthers (10-6). Jada Elston scored 17 and made two 3s. Rylee Morrow scored eight. Mia Elisano (seven), Kylie Graham (five), Ciara DiMauro and Lynasia Harris (two each) and Isabelle Toland (one) also scored for Middle.
Savannah Prescott and Angelina Dragone each scored 15 for the Villagers (8-7). Dragone added 11 rebounds. Prescott grabbed a team-leading six rebounds to go with four steals. Drew Coyle scored seven and grabbed five rebounds. Madelynn Bernhardt finished with five points and five rebounds. Sophia Sacco (three) and Olivia Fiocchi (two) also scored for OLMA.
Absegami 41, Millville 27: Reese Downey scored a game-high 21 points to go with eight steals, four assists and three rebounds for the Braves (8-6). Jackie Fortis scored eight to go with eight steals, seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Julia Hartman scored five to go with three rebounds and three assists. Chi Chi Wochka grabbed seven rebounds and scored two. Jaidah Garrett grabbed five rebounds and scored two. Gelasia Nurse added four rebounds, three steals and scored one.
Brianee Edwards scored 10 for the Thunderbolts (5-10). Aaniyah Street grabbed a team-leading seven rebounds and scored two. Brooke Joslin grabbed five rebounds and scored three. Julianna Wilson scored seven to go with two rebounds, two assists and two steals. San’aa Doss scored five and added two steals.
Egg Harbor Twp. 58, Lower Cape May Reg. 23: The host Eagles led 24-19 at halftime and pulled away in the second half. Kierstyn Zinckgraf and Kara Wilson each scored 12 points for EHT (10-6). Lyla Brown and Ava Kraybill each scored nine. Amelia Zinckgraf added six. Lindsay Dodd and Katrina Suarez (four each) and Reese Weiss (two) also scored for the Eagles.
For Lower (4-10), Hailey Elwell scored 10. Alex Vogt scored six. Brianna Loper added three. Kyra Ridgway and Jazzy Serrano each scored two.
ACIT 39, Cape May Tech 36: Grace Speer topped the visiting Red Hawks with 28 points, including all 12 of her team's points in the fourth quarter. The game was tied at 27-27 after three quarters. Zion Stewart added four points for ACIT (5-9). Nataly Trinidad Lopez scored three. Chayley Williams and Alani White each scored two.
Kennedy Campbell led Cape May Tech with 19 points. Hailey Pinto scored nine. Alyssa Gery scored five. Izzy Schmucker scored two.
Eastern Reg. 88, Holy Spirit 64: The game was tied at 31-31 at halftime, but the host Vikings (7-9) outscored Holy Spirit 57-33 in the second half. Mia Robbins led Eastern with 25 points. Maya Edwards and Jane Trauger scored 21 and 19, respectively.
For the Spartans (9-4), Sabrina Little and Kieran Brewster each scored 12. Cece Bell (five), Kendall Murphy and Ella Petrosh (four each), Savannah Keaser (three), Angelina Bell and Millinda Marigliano (two each) and Grace Fishbein (one) also scored for Holy Spirit.
Ice hockey
Southern Reg. 3, Toms River East 1: The game was scoreless until Andrew Buda and Yater Henry each scored for host Southern (10-6-2) in the second period at Winding River Ice Rink. Christopher Dineen scored in the third period for Toms River East (5-9-4), but Southern's Sean Rowland clinched the win with an empty net goal.
Aidan Rowland made 36 saves for the Rams. Chase Witt had 22 saves for Toms River East.
