Hammonton boys basketball defeats Cumberland: Late Monday roundup

Kenny Smith scored 24 points to lead the Hammonton High School boys basketball team to a 78-53 win over visiting Cumberland Regional in a nonleague game Monday.

The Blue Devils (10-7) trailed 17-16 after the first quarter but outscored Cumberland 42-19 in the middle quarters.

Eric Barts and Azzir Smith-Bey added nine and seven, respectively, for Hammonton. Nic Johnson scored six. Bryce Nicholson and Chris Grier each contributed four.

Ethan Turner led Cumberland (5-12) with 15. Kaleb Green scored 12, Mark Salgodo seven. DJ Mosley scored six and Lukas Weist had five.

Bridgeton 69, LEAP Academy 50: Zikwon Anderson led the host Bulldogs (4-16) with 17 points and had three assists and two steals. Jameel Purnell added 14 points, 13 rebounds and two steals. Azhone Burden scored 12 points and 8had 13 rebounds, and Rodrigo Gonzalez had 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Xzayvion Sharpe contributed seven points and six rebounds. LEAP Academy fell to 1-14.

Lower Cape May Reg. 88, Oakcrest 64: Macky Bonner scored 22 and added eight assists and seven rebounds for the Caper Tigers (16-3). Jacob Bey scored 21 and had 10 rebounds. Ty Bonner scored 13, and Mike Cronin added 11. Braswell Thomas scored six, and Kamauri Wright added five. Brayden Melo and Oguer Nunez (four each) and John Fernandez (two) also scored.

Darrell Newton scored 16 for Oakcrest (6-12). Darryl Gause scored 10, and Jack O'Brien added nine. Aiden Inman (six), Micah Whitehead (five), Jaiden Santiago (four), William Fowler (tw0) and William Grayson (one) also scored.

Woodbury 67, Cedar Creek 43: Jeffrey Marano scored 22 for the Pirates (9-13). Zaire Pilgrim and Jayden Hughes each scored five, and Ryan Manning added four. Amon McLaughlin scored three, and Joey Wiggins and Michael Ferriola-Brosh each added two.

JaBron Solomon scored 29 for Woodbury (13-4).

Toms River North 75, Southern Reg. 64: Pat Gaffney scored 18 for the Rams (11-8). Caden Schubiger scored 15, Max DiPietro 11. Cooper Dempsey (eight), Justin Silva (five), Andy Falletta (three) and Tom Menegus and Colin Van Horn (two each) also scored.

Micah Ford scored 22 for the Mariners (15-4).

Central Reg. 75, Barnegat 36: Cole Toddings scored 11 for the Bengals (6-12). Todd Muhammad scored seven, and Mason Krey and Kyle Greenleaf each added six. Shawn Javines scored four, and Jamari Smith added two.

Miles Chevalier scored a game-high 28 for Central Regional (14-5).

Manchester Twp. 58, Pinelands Reg. 29: Aidan Lunn scored 12 for Manchester Township (6-11). Jaymire Watts added 10. The Wildcats fell to 2-18.

Girls basketball

Our Lady of Mercy 68, Triton Reg. 28: Angelina Dragone scored 20 and had 11 rebounds for the Villagers (11-7). Madelynn Bernhardt scored 18 to go with seven rebounds and five steals . Savannah Prescott scored 14 and added six steals and five rebounds. Eriana Fedee scored four, and Kristen Wareham added three. Drew Coyle had seven rebounds, six assists, five steals, and two points.

Debra Beecher scored 13 for Triton (7-11).

Millville 58, Cape May Tech 22: Brooke Joslin scored 18 to go with 15 rebounds and four steals for the Thunderbolts (3-13). Camyre Allen scored 17, and Brianee Edwards added 15. Both had 10 rebounds. Jaylynn Jones scored seven, and Ankayza Sanchez-Latimer added one.

Hayli Estes scored eight for the Hawks (4-8), and Emma Drumm added seven. Alyssa Gery scored three, and Samantha Kretschmer and Ajanae Greer each added two.

Barnegat 53, Central Reg. 34: Cara McCoy scored 24 to go with eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Riley Fitzpatrick scored 14. Emma Thornton added 11 rebounds, nine points, three blocks and three steals. Olivia Carll and Madysen Plescho each scored three. Central Regional fell to 12-7.

Lacey Twp. 38, Brick Twp. 35: Riley Mahan scored 22 points for visiting Lacey (4-15). Brooke Schmidt added six points, and Reece Paget and Kay Choice both had three. Lacey trailed 20-19 at halftime. CiCi Weatherspool led Brick (4-14) with 14 points, Nicole Kuhl scored nine and Riley Nausedas had five.

Ice hockey

Southern Reg. 7, Central Reg. 5: Thomas Giaccio and Andrew Buda scored twice for the Rams (6-8). Buda added three assists, and Aidan Ruiz had two. Siek Callie, Ben Gautier and Matthew Brock scored once. Thomas McGrath made 25 saves.

Max Agnello scored twice for Central Regional (7-8-2), and Kyle Maguire, Owen Gancy and Dom Wiatrowski each scored one. Rylan Obrien made 38 saves.