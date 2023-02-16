Kenny Smith scored 23 to lead the Hammonton High School boys basketball team to a 59-51 victory over Allentown in a nonconference game Thursday.

Nic Johnson scored 14 for the Blue Devils (17-8). Tyler Lowe scored nine, and Azzir Smith-Bey added six.

Ray Gooley scored 23 for Allentown (11-15).

Barnegat 66, Pennsauken Tech 36: Cole Toddings scored 18 to go with 12 rebounds, six steals and five assists for the Bengals (10-12). Jamari Smith scored 16, and Shawn Javines added 11. Mason Krey scored 10 to go with six assists, five rebounds and three steals. Luke Tortorici (four), Tommy Szukalski (three) and Stephen Griffin and Kyle Greenleaf (two each) also scored. Jordan Underwood scored 13 for Pennsauken Tech (11-15).

Tri-County Conference Flight A semifinals

(4) Timber Creek 60, (1) Wildwood 55 (from Wednesday): Junior Hans scored 20 to go with seven rebounds for the Warriors (20-6). Jordan Fusik scored 17, and Alex Daniel added nine. Daniel also had five rebounds. Ryan Troiano, Brian Cunniff and Harley Buscham each scored three. Cuniff and Buscham each had three rebounds. Sami Anderson scored 13 for Timber Creek (17-7).

Girls basketball

No. 7 Wildwood Catholic, 69, Cape May Tech 38: Kaci Mikulski scored 22 for the Crusaders (22-5), No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. Anastasia Bowman added 12, and Lily King and Destiny Wallace had nine and eight, respectively. Grace Murphy contributed four, and Angelina Richards and Carly Murphy each scored three. Emma Drumm had nine for Cape May Tech (6-13), and Alyssa Gery added eight. Samantha Kretschmer and Giana Gallo each scored six, and Marley Wetzel had five.

Other games

Colts Neck 50, Barnegat 34: Emma Thornton grabbed 17 rebounds and scored 14 for the Bengals (12-13). Cara McCoy scored 12 and had seven rebounds. Sydney Collins scored five. Riley Fitzpatrick added six rebounds and three points. Julianna Kowaleski scored 22 for Colts Neck (10-14).

Tri-County Conference Tournament semifinals

(7) Highland Reg. 45, (3) Wildwood 39 (from Wednesday): Macie McCracken scored 17 and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Warriors (18-6). Maya Benichou scored eight to go with four rebounds. Sinaia Hills had seven points and seven rebounds. Kaliah Sumlin scored three, and Sophia Wilber added two. Wilber had five assists. Breelynn Leary scored 20 for Highland (16-6).