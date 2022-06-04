Hammonton blanks Mainland in S.J. Group III upset

LINWOOD — Hammonton High School baseball pitcher Brayden Markart didn't overpower Mainland Regional's talented lineup on Saturday in their South Jersey Group III quarterfinal game, but he kept the Mustangs off the scoreboard.

Hammonton scored a run in the first inning and added two in the fifth on the way to a 3-0 victory.

The 10th-seeded Blue Devils (11-16) will travel to third-seeded Delsea Regional on Tuesday in the sectional semifinals. Delsea (21-5), ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, beat 11th-seeded Lacey Township 4-2 on Friday in its quarterfinal. Second-seeded Mainland, No. 8 in the Elite 11, finished at 19-8.

Markart, a 15-year-old left-hander, tossed a three-hitter over the seven-inning distance, with one strikeout and five walks. Mainland had opportunities in nearly each inning, but Markart and some solid fielding earned the shutout.

Markart also picked up the win Wednesday with three innings of relief in a 13-5 first-round win over Toms River South.

"It feels great," said Markart, a sophomore and Hammonton resident. "The team had a lot of energy and was really into it. I just had to pitch and throw my game. My fastball was tailing, and I was hitting the outside corners. The team made a lot of plays.

"We came in as the underdog. We embrace it. We play hard and we have nothing to lose."

Mainland edged Hammonton 12-11 in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game April 22. The Blue Devils were 6-6 in the tough CAL American Division.

"Our schedule is insane, and I told the guys all year that the schedule will prepare us for the end of the season," Hammonton coach Gregg Silvesti said. "We played Egg Harbor Township twice and St. Augustine twice, all in the same week (May 9-13, when Hammonton went 1-3, beating EHT once). That prepared us for this game.

"We planned to have Brayden go the whole game, and he was cruising. He threw good strikes and he had that energy the whole game."

Hammonton scored in the top of the first inning. Matt McAleer reached on an error. Two wild pitches put him on third, and he scored when DJ Adamucci hit into a fielder's choice.

"The first run boosted the team up and energized us," said Adamucci, an 18-year-old senior captain and Hammonton resident. "We've been playing well and playing as a team. Brayden is a hard worker, and he really has heart."

In the top of the fifth inning, the Blue Devils loaded the bases with no outs when McAleer singled to left, Austin Schoell reached on an error, and Gavin West singled to center.

Mainland brought in Finnegan Haines at that point in relief of starter Cohen Cook. Haines recorded a strikeout, but Hammonton's Landon Haines singled past third to bring in two runs.

Hammonton had six hits, including two by Landon Haines. Mainland threw out two Hammonton runners at the plate.

Overall, Finnegan Haines faced 10 batters and struck out seven, including six in a row.

Mainland got two men on base in the second inning, one in the third, two in the fourth and two in the fifth. The Mustangs had runners on first and third in the sixth inning, and had one on in the seventh.

Mainland shared the CAL National Division title this year with Ocean City.

"I'm happy with the way we put runners on base every inning but the first," Mainland coach Billy Kern said. "It was a matter of coming up with the big hit, and we didn't. We played Hammonton a one-run game this year, so we knew they were talented. We hit into the air and they hit on the ground."

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

