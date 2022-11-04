Hammonton beats playoff nemesis Shawnee 34-16

HAMMONTON — Coach Jim Raso of the Hammonton High School football team pulled Kenny Smith aside after Thursday’s practice.

Raso told the sophomore running back that if he played well Friday night everybody in the state high school football community would know him when the game was over.

On Friday, Raso looked in Smith’s eyes and saw he had gotten the message.

Smith rushed 25 times for 184 yards and three touchdowns as top-seeded Hammonton beat fourth-seeded Shawnee 27-16 in a South Jersey Group IV semifinal. Hammonton (9-2) will host second-seeded Millville (8-2) for the sectional title Nov. 11.

“When you have a kid like Smith back there, that’s something special,” Raso said. “Hats off. (Shawnee) is a great program. But we believed we were the better team, and the kids showed it tonight.”

It wasn’t easy for the Blue Devils, however.

Shawnee scored in the game’s first minute and led 10-0 five minutes into the contest. The Blue Devils also overcame an outstanding game from Shawnee senior wide receiver Ethan Kraus, who caught seven passes for 206 yards.

“It was definitely a shocker,” Smith said of Shawnee’s quick start. “But if you take punches, you can’t just lay down.”

Shawnee (6-5) had been Hammonton’s playoff nemesis. The Blue Devils were 0-3 against Shawnee in the postseason since 2017, including a 34-15 loss in last year’s first round.

“Revenge,” Smith said. “We had that loss from last year on our minds the whole time. They ended our season last year. We ended their season this year.”

Fans nearly filled the home and visiting bleachers on an unseasonably warm, clear night to watch Friday’s game.

Shawnee stunned Hammonton early.

On the second play from scrimmage, Renegades quarterback Joe Papa connected with Kraus on a 67-yard pass over the middle. On the next play, Jimmy Potter scored on a 5-yard run to put the Renegades up 7-0.

Shawnee added a field goal on its next possession to go up 10-0.

But Smith hadn’t gotten started yet.

His 53-yard kickoff return set up Hammonton’s first score. Smith’s 2-yard TD run made it 10-7 Shawnee with 6 minutes, 19 seconds left in the first quarter.

On Hammonton’s next possession, Smith weaved his way through the defense for a 66-yard gain. Three plays later, Drew Fields kicked a 26-yard field goal to tie the game with 2:34 left in the first quarter.

“We knew we had to keep pushing, keep fighting,” Smith said. “We got back in the game in no time.”

Hammonton controlled the game from that point. What was so impressive about the 5-foot-10, 150-pound Smith was how hard he ran between the tackles.

“The line did a great job,” he said. “They made me proud tonight. I’ve never been a scat-type of back. I always ran up between the tackles. It’s something I’ve been doing my whole life.”

Hammonton got some other key contributions to clinch the victory. Senior quarterback Billy Way completed a critical 23-yard, third-down pass to Josh Camargo on Hammonton’s lone TD drive of the second half. Smith’s 2-yard run put the Blue Devils up 24-16 with 5:06 left in the third quarter.

The Hammonton defense made its biggest stand later in the third. The Renegades drove to the Hammonton 7, but on third down Camargo hit a Shawnee receiver and knocked the ball loose. Defensive lineman Elijah Church recovered the fumble.

Finally, Fields made it a two-score game with a 36-yard field goal with 2:32 left in the game. Freshman Nakeem Powell took some of the pressure off Smith with seven carries for 53 yards.

“The kids responded,” Raso said. “Even at halftime when we had a one-point lead, you could see the determination in their eyes. They wanted to come out and put the game away.”

The Blue Devils huddled around Raso after the game.

“We’re not done yet,” he told the team.

Millville advanced to the sectional final with a 34-16 win over third-seeded Jackson Memorial on Friday.

The winner of the South Jersey final will advance to the state semifinal. This is the first season New Jersey will play to true state champions in each of the five public school enrollment groups.

‘We have some work to do,” Raso said. “But we have a shot, and we’re playing home.”'