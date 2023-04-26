The Hammonton High School golf team defeated Delsea Regional 175-188 in a nonconference match Wednesday at par-36 Pinelands Golf Club.
Matthew Smith shot a match-low 42 for the Blue Devils (12-6). Nick Iuliucci shot a 43. Connor Eberly carded a 44, and Shane McSorley had a 46.
David Jones shot a 44 for Delsea (7-6). Hunter Cannon (46), Gabriel Smith (48) and Brayden Turner (50) also scored for the Crusaders.
Girls golf
Southern Reg. 198, Jackson Memorial 242
At West Lake Country Club, par 35
S: Madelyn Beirne 42, Samantha Reilly 49, Laina Foster 50, Isabella Compitello 56
C: Cloe Wight 47, Olivia Sandoval 60, Sophia King 62, Nya Persons 68
Records: Southern 11-0; Jackson 2-2
Southern 10-2; Central 6-3
Boys tennis
Southern Reg. 4, Central Reg. 1
Singles: Paul Schriever S d. David Kroon 7-5, 6-2; Sean Kahl S d. Luke Ardise 6-4, 6-1; Rohil Gandhi S d. Alex Primost 6-3, 6-3
Doubles: Owen Elliott and Brodie Best C d. Connor Addiego and Joseph Woehr 6-3, 6-4; Sam Fierra and Matt Pleyn S d. Lance King and Jenkins Travis 4-6, 6-3, 7-5
Pinelands Reg. 5, Donovan catholic 0
Singles: Ashish Gainder d. Jace Carnes 6-2, 6-4; Aiden Falduto d. Adam Sahmanian 6-3, 6-2; Ty Kline d. Michael Boynton 6-4, 6-2
Doubles: Daniel Eberlin and Ian Cahill d. Martin Dwyer and Andrew Winter 6-3, 6-1; Lucas Goodwin and Kai Santa Cruz d. Collin Hopkins and Luke Strippoli 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (10-7)
Records: Pinelands 10-2; Donovan Catholic 4-5
