Isaac Fishman finished with a team-leading 15 assists and three kills to lead the Hammonton High School boys volleyball team to a 2-0 victory over Collingswood in a nonconference match Wednesday.
The Blue Devils (4-6) won by set scores of 25-20, 25-21.
Joe Tierno added six service points, four aces, four digs and two kills for Hammonton. Hector Feliciano had five kills. Brandon Chainey had seven aces, four service pounts, four kills and three digs. Sebastian Pangia had three kills, and Matt Viruet added three digs.
Collingswood fell to 4-7.
Absegami 2, Highland Reg. 1: The Braves (3-3) won by set scores of 26-24, 20-25, 29-27. Xavier Vazquez led with 28 assists to go with nine service points, six digs and four aces for the Braves. Nasir Hernandez-Haines added11 kills and nine digs. Chikaodi Wokocha had 10 digs, eight kills and six service points. Jake Khuc had eight digs, five service points and three aces. Daymeon Hallock added five kills.
Highland fell to 3-6.
Eastern Reg. 2, Pleasantville 1: Eastern (8-5) won by set scores of 19-25, 28-26, 27-25. Cristofer Evangelista led with 26 assists and 15 digs for the Greyhounds (8-3). Jonathan Baez added 15 kills, 15 digs, 11 service points and three aces. Jake Reynoso had 18 digs. John Howard added 10 digs, eight kills, four blocks and three service points. Giovanni Saavedra had nine digs and five service points.
