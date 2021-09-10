Hammonton beats Bridgeton 3-0 for first win of boys soccer season: Friday's high school roundup

Holy Spirit 6, Wildwood Catholic 0: Ella Petrosh scored three goals for host Holy Spirit. Maddie Abbott added two goal and Paige Snyder had one. Morgan Keil recorded the shutout with seven saves.

Mainland Reg. 5, Oakcrest 1: Julia Kaes finished with two goals for Mainland (1-0). Alyssa Turner had one goal and two assists. Camryn Dirkes and Hannah Cipkins each scored once. Maddie Naman and Gabbie Geraci had an assist. Geneieve Morrison made two saves and Katie Bretones had three. Mainland finished with 25 shots. Oakcrest had five.

Field hockey

Mainland Reg. 7, Vineland 0: Julianna Medina scored three goals and an assist for the host Mustangs (1-1), and Isabella Guzman added two goals. Mia Patroni and Sandi Smoger each added a goal, and Jorja Condurso and Eva Blanco each had assists. Farley O'Brien made four saves for the shutout. Vineland's Morgan Harrell-Alvarez had 26 saves.