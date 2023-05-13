The Hammonton High School baseball team evened its record with an 8-6 win over host Williamstown on Saturday.
Jaxon Miller went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Blue Devils (10-10). Austin Schoell was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI, and Drew Haines went 2 for 4 with a run. Gavin West had a hit, two runs and an RBI, and Eric Barts scored two runs.
Jake Slusarski hit a solo homer for Williamstown (5-14). Matt Murphy had a double and two runs, and Zach Zerbe had a double and a run.
Softball
Shore Conference Tournament second round
Red Bank Catholic 9, Southern Reg. 0: RBC’s Lily Hagan pitched a one-hitter in seven innings, with 13 strikeouts and three walks. Hagan went 2 for 4. Abigail Zebick was 2 for 2 with a homer, two runs and four RBIs for the Caseys (19-5), and Jordan Terefenko went 2 for 2. Nicole Knox doubled. Southern fell to 13-7.
Delsea Reg. 9, Buena Reg. 8: Shannon Travers had two RBIs for Delsea (13-5), which scored seven runs in the first three innings. Paige Bernard went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI. Gianna Dougherty struck out six in a complete game.
Anna Sheridan went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Chiefs (9-9), who scored four in the fifth inning to take an 8-7 lead. Jamirah Roberts went 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and two runs. Julia Sheridan struck out six in six innings. She also scored twice. Jadarys Morales added an RBI and a run.
Lower Cape May Reg. 17, Veritas Christian Academy 0: Winning pitcher Jenna Ziemba went the four-inning distance and scattered five hits, with five strikeouts and two walks. The game was the first of a doubleheader at Lower between the two teams. Ziemba went 3 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs. Kyra Ridgway went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs, and Kaylei DeLeon, Renata Riesenberg and Isabella Arbelo Miranda each had two hits. Zoey Torppey and Abby Hipolit each went 2 for 2 for Veritas, of Sparta, of Sussex County.
Lower Cape May Regional 15, Veritas Christian Academy 5: Ziemba and Riesenberg each went 4 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs for Lower (9-9) in the second game, and Ridgway, Hailey Elwell and Amanda Moran each added two hits. The game ended after five innings on the 10-run rule. Hipolit was 3 for 3 for Veritas (4-6).
