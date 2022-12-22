Hammonton at Ocean City boys basketball

OCEAN CITY — The Hammonton High School boys basketball team could be excused for thinking it had the game won.

Nic Johnson’s 3-pointer from the right wing with 4.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter put the Blue Devils up by three points Thursday night.

But Dylan Schlatter of Ocean City caught the inbounds pass, took three dribbles and sank a 3-pointer from halfcourt at the buzzer to force overtime. The Blue Devils weren’t rattled.

“We had (four) more minutes to play,” Hammonton sophomore guard Kenny Smith said. “That’s all. No biggie.”

Hammonton made the most of the overtime period.

Smith scored a game-high 20 points as the Blue Devils beat Ocean City 70-65 in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game.

The season is just a week old, but the win was a big one for the Blue Devils (3-1). They lost at Middle Township 58-43 on Wednesday night. It might seem like a small difference, but a 3-1 record is a lot better than 2-2.

“We’re a sleeper team,” Smith said. “Nobody expects anything from us. We want to open people’s eyes a little bit.”

Thursday’s game was a matchup of two teams looking to establish themselves as CAL contenders. Ocean City (3-1) had turned some heads around the league by beating St. Joseph Academy, Holy Spirit and Wildwood Catholic to start the season. The Red Raiders played without two starters Thursday. Kori Segich, who averages 13 points, was out with an ankle injury, and Andrew Karayiannis missed with a sore shoulder.

Thursday’s game tested Hammonton’s resiliency in more ways than one.

Not only were the Blue Devils playing their second consecutive road game, but they trailed 54-49 with 4:25 left in the fourth quarter.

Johnson (17 points) sank a 3-pointer, and Smith made two foul shots with 1:35 left in regulation to tie the game.

That set up the dramatic final 20 seconds of regulation.

Smith penetrated and found Johnson open on the right wing for the 3-pointer to give Hammonton a 57-54 lead.

Schlatter’s 3-pointer at the buzzer not only tied the game, but it sparked a raucous celebration in Ocean City’s gym and would have seemed to give the Red Raiders the momentum.

“I was shocked for a second, but I knew we had to get back to work,” Johnson said. “Minor setback, major comeback. We knew we could handle adversity.”

Hammonton never trailed in overtime.

Joe Gillen (13 points) scored, was fouled and made the free throw to put Hammonton up 60-57 with 3:02 left. Tovonne Barber (12 points) added a key 3-pointer for Hammonton, and Smith sank three of four foul shots in the final 13 seconds to help clinch the win.

“The resiliency starts in the locker room,” Smith said. “Everybody’s hungry. Everybody wants to win. We just had to get the job done.”

